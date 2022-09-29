LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream as Nelly Korda headlines Volunteers of America event in Texas

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Nelly Korda makes her tournament debut at The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America this week, available live via Sky Sports' free stream.

The Olympic gold medallist is among a strong line-up at The Colony in Texas, where eight of the top-10 players in the Race to CME Globe standings, including the likes of Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson, are scheduled to feature.

Nelly Korda is still looking for her first LPGA Tour victory of the season

Defending champion Jin Young Ko is missing as she continues to rehab an ongoing wrist injury, although Brooke Henderson and Celine Boutier join English duo Charley Hull and Georgia Hall in a star-studded field.

Sky Sports will show three hours of live coverage from all four rounds of the LPGA Tour event, with the action getting underway from 5.30pm each day on Sky Sports Golf and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The LPGA Tour coverage is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports, with the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship also available to enjoy.

Click on the video to watch free live coverage from the LPGA Tour!