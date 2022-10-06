LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream from every round of Mediheal Championship in California

The LPGA Tour season continues this week, with coverage from the LPGA Mediheal Championship available via Sky Sports' free live YouTube stream.

Seven of the world's top 25 are scheduled to tee it up at The Saticoy Club in California, where Finland's Matilda Castren returns as defending champion after claiming her maiden LPGA Tour title in last year's contest.

World No 2 Atthaya Thitikul, past champion Sei Young Kim and former major winner Danielle Kang all feature in the field, while Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Georgia Hall are among the English contingent looking to follow on from Charley Hull's LPGA Tour victory last week.

Georgia Hall is among the British contingent chasing LPGA Tour success

Sky Sports will show live coverage from all four rounds of the LPGA Tour event, with coverage from 10.30pm each day via the red button and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel. The last 30 minutes of action each day will also be live on Sky Sports Golf.

This week's LPGA Tour event is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports, with the PGA Tour's Shriners Children's Open and the DP World Tour's Acconia Open de Espana also available to enjoy.

Click on the video above to watch free live LPGA Tour stream!