LPGA Tour: England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff four shots clear in LPGA Mediheal Championship after third round

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff remained on track for her maiden Tour victory with a bogey-free round of 69 to maintain her four-shot advantage in the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

Ewart Shadoff recorded a three-under round of 69 at The Saticoy Club in California, stacking up two birdies on the front nine and adding another on the 14th.

The 34-year-old from Yorkshire goes into the final round on 14 under overall, four shots ahead of Paula Reto of South Africa.

"Either way it's a really good learning experience this week," said Ewart Shadoff, who has led in each of the first three rounds.

Ewart Shadoff was bogey-free during the third round in California

"Tomorrow will be a good learning experience either way. I'll just stick to my routine and hopefully a good result will come."

Reto, who was playing alongside Ewart Shadoff, said: "She's playing really steady, real strong, not making any bogeys.

"So I'm going to have to try to do the same and just give myself opportunities, but try not to think about it, have fun and enjoy it as well."

Paula Reto is four shots behind going into the final round

Andrea Lee, who won her inaugural LPGA Tour event at the Portland Classic three weeks ago, had a 66 to tie for third with Celine Boutier of France.

Boutier also posted a 66, while former Women's British Open champion Hinako Shibuno was among the chasing group on 68 that also included Danielle Kang and Yuka Saso.

