Ladies European Tour: Free live stream as Charley Hull, Nelly Korda headline Aramco Team Series

Charley Hull returns to defend her Aramco Team Series title in New York this week, with coverage live via Sky Sports' free YouTube stream.

Hull claimed a one-shot victory over Nelly Korda in last year's contest at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Points, with the Englishwoman looking for more success after winning the LPGA Mediheal Championship earlier this month.

Korda also returns and is one of three players inside the world's top 10 set to feature, with Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson part of a star-studded line-up also containing Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist.

Solheim Cup stars Emily Kristine Pedersen, Carlotta Ciganda, Emily Kristine Pedersen are all involved in the event, which features a 36-hole team contest alongside the 54-hole individual tournament, with several of this season's winners on the Ladies European Tour also in action.

Sky Sports will show live coverage from all three rounds of the Aramco Series event - the fourth of five on the Ladies European Tour calendar, with coverage beginning from 6pm over the first two days and 5pm for Saturday's final round.

The Aramco Team Series - New York event is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with the DP World Tour's Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters and the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship also available to enjoy.

