LPGA Tour live! Free YouTube stream from Pelican Women's Championship in Florida

The LPGA Tour season heads to Florida for the final two events of the season, with coverage from the Pelican Women's Championship available via Sky Sports' free live stream.

The tournament was reduced to 54 holes after Thursday's play was wiped out by Tropical Storm Nicole, although play got underway on Friday and will be live on Sky Sports for all three rounds.

Nelly Korda is chasing a successful title defence in Florida

Nelly Korda returns to defend her title after last year's dramatic play-off, with Lydia Ko featuring and currently leading the race to win the Rolex Player of the Year award.

In Gee Chun and Jennifer Kupcho are also involved and among the six players still holding a mathematical chance of winning the Player of the Year award, while Gemma Dryburgh makes her first start since claiming a maiden LPGA Tour title last week.

Sky Sports will show three hours of live coverage each round, with the action getting underway from 3pm on Friday and Saturday before running from 6pm on the final day.

The tournament will be live each day on Sky Sports Golf and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel, with the tournament part of a quadruple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week.

Click on the video above for a free live stream from the Pelican Women's Championship!