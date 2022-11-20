LPGA Tour: Free live stream as Leona Maguire chases CME Group Tour Championship victory

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Ireland's Leona Maguire is in contention at the LPGA Tour's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, with coverage live via Sky Sports' free stream.

Only the leading 60 available players in the season-long standings feature at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida, where the winner will receive a $2m prize - the largest in the history of women's golf.

Leona Maguire surpass the $4 million mark in career earnings with a victory

Maguire starts the final round on 15 under and in a share of the lead alongside former world No 1 Lydia Ko, with the Irishwoman chasing her second victory of the LPGA Tour season.

The pair hold a five-stroke cushion over Jeongeun Lee6 is in a share of third with Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh, who claimed her breakthrough title earlier this month, with Anna Nordqvist starting Sunday tied-fifth Brooke Henderson.

"Just taking the confidence from Japan into this week," Dryburgh said. "Been swinging very well and putting well as well, so just riding all of that confidence at the moment. And it's been fun to get into contention. You never know what can happen tomorrow."

Sky Sports will show live coverage from the final round in Florida, with the action beginning at 6pm on Sky Sports Golf and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

