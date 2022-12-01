DP World Tour: Thriston Lawrence leads South African Open Championship as Tom McKibbin makes ace

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the opening round of the South African Open at the Blair Atholl Golf Estate near Johannesburg. Highlights of the opening round of the South African Open at the Blair Atholl Golf Estate near Johannesburg.

Thriston Lawrence set the pace on a low-scoring opening day at the Investec South African Open Championship, as Tom McKibbin impressed with a stunning hole-in-one.

Lawrence, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour last season, birdied four of his last six holes on his way to an eight-under 64 at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate near Johannesburg.

The world No 90 saw a birdie at the second cancelled out by a bogey at the next but followed successive gains from the fifth with another at the par-four ninth to see him reach the turn in 32.

Thriston Lawrence (left) was playing alongside Charl Schwartzel, who posted a four-under 68

Lawrence took advantage of the par-five 10th and added three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the 13th, with the South African producing a brilliant up and down from a greenside bunker to birdie the par-five last.

Jens Fahrbring threatened to join Lawrence tied at the top but was unable to birdie the par-five 18th, with a bogey-free 65 leaving him tied-second alongside England's Ross Fisher.

Fisher birdied five of his last seven holes to card a seven-under 65, with Scotland's Scott Jamieson a further stroke back alongside Matti Schmid thanks to a blemish-free 66.

McKibbin - who hails from the same golf course in Northern Ireland as Rory McIlroy - is in the group three off the pace following a five-under 67, including a brilliant ace at the par-three 11th.

"It was a good round of golf to start the week off, so I'm pretty happy!" McKibbin said. "I went right at it and it didn't leave the flag. I can't see it going in, so I just listened to the crowd and heard the roar!"

Last week's Joburg Open winner Dan Bradbury is in the group four back alongside former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and Scotland's Marc Warren, while highest-ranked player Dean Burmester opened his week with a two-under 70.

