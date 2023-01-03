Jon Rahm calls for 'tough choices' on whether LIV players can feature in Ryder Cup

Jon Rahm finished in second place during last year's Tournament of Champions

Jon Rahm has called for a joint decision between the PGA and DP World Tours over the inclusion of LIV players in the Ryder Cup.

The PGA Tour has indefinitely suspended players plying their trade in the Saudi-backed LIV series, including major winners Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka.

It remains unclear whether European captain Luke Donald will face similar restrictions for the Ryder Cup in Rome in September, which is live on Sky Sports.

Rahm believes "some tough choices" will need to be made, but thinks it would not "be smart to have one team allowing LIV players and one not to".

Speaking ahead of the Sentry Tournament of Champions - which is live on Sky Sports Golf from Thursday - Rahm said: "There's some people that are going to have to make some tough choices, right? A little bit of that is out of my reach. I hope the PGA of America and European Tour make a decision together.

"Even if they decide not to on that side, I think it's going to give an opportunity for a lot of great young players to show up and have the chance in Europe. It's just going to be an opportunity for all of them."

Rahm targets major in 2023

Rahm, who won the 2021 US Open, finished behind Cameron Smith during the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2022 but won the Mexico Open, Acciona Open de Espana and DP World Tour Championship.

The Spaniard did not finish inside the top 10 in any of the four majors, coming closest at the US Open where he finished in a tie for 12th.

Rahm added: "I'm pretty ambitious, so I'm not always going to accomplish everything I set my mind out to. But in this sport, if you're not winning as much as you would like, you would take it as a bad year.

"So it's a little bit subjective, in my opinion. I think there's a lot of things you can do well as an athlete and as a player to consider a positive year. Obviously you want to win events.

"The only thing I didn't do last year that I wish I would have done is compete better in majors and give myself a better chance. That is a goal this year - hopefully get number two and give Spain another major."

