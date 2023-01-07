Tournament of Champions: Collin Morikawa storms clear as Matt Fitzpatrick joins final-round chasing pack

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Round three highlights from the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour Round three highlights from the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour

Collin Morikawa easily kept control of his lead ahead of the last day of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii while Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick pushed his way to a share of second.

American Morikawa finished the day on eight-under 65 for a total of 24-under 195, keeping ahead of the pack.

Fitzpatrick shot his way up from sixth place to share the second spot, on a total of 18-under 201, with Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and American JJ Spaun.

Morikawa finished last year winless but is showing his determination to end the losing streak early in 2023 by earning a six-shot lead before the final day of the tournament.

He birdied four of the last five holes on Saturday, ending on a 15-foot birdie putt.

Collin Morikawa continued his assault on the All-Star field in Hawaii on Saturday

The six-shot lead matches the largest 54-hole margin of the season and the largest at the event since 1999.

"It's been pretty simple today," Morikawa said, having turned in another bogey-free round - the only player in the field to do so.

Tom Kim (68) and Jon Rahm (67) are seven shots back in a tie for fifth.

Max Homa fired a 10-under 63 for the low round of the day, vaulting 20 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for seventh at 16 under.

Matt Fitzpatrick is in contention six shots back after carding a 66

"I don't know how to really explain it," Homa said. "It didn't feel like I played four shots better than my last two days combined, but I did. So it's just not a very good game for your mind. But it was nice to shoot 10 under."

Morikawa seeks his first victory since the 2021 Open Championship and sixth career Tour title.

"I think tomorrow's going to kind of be the same with maybe a little less wind," Morikawa said. "So we know there's going to be a lot of birdies and you just got to keep giving yourself chances."

