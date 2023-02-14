LISTEN: Scottie Scheffler's title defence, Full Swing, Tiger Woods' return and more!

The Sky Sports Golf podcast returns this week to look at Scottie Scheffler's recent performances, the release of Full Swing, and Tiger Woods' return

The Sky Sports Golf podcast returns this week to discuss all the latest headlines, including Scottie's Scheffler's WM Phoenix Open title defence, Tiger Woods' return, the release of Full Swing and more....

Sophie Walker and Zane Scotland join host Josh Antmann this week for a deep dive into the biggest news of the week, starting with an in depth look at Scheffler's performance at the WM Phoenix Open and ask the question: Is he one of golf's most underrated performers?

This week also sees a discussion around the release of Full Swing, a new immersive series following some of the biggest names in golf throughout the PGA Tour season, both of and off the course, with cameras also covering all four of the men's majors and the storyline of the power struggle involving the Saudi-backed LIV golf circuit.

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker

All eight episodes are available from Wednesday February 15 on Netflix - which can be accessed by Sky customers via Sky Q and Sky Glass - with Spieth joining players including Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick in a stellar line-up.

Walker, Zane, and Scotland also discuss the current battle between the in-form Maja Stark and Linn Grant, plus what to expect from Woods' return on Thursday at the Genesis Invitational, which is live on Sky Sports.

Woods' appearance at Riviera Country Club is his first non-major start on the PGA Tour since the Zozo Championship in October 2020, with the 47-year-old part of a star-studded field containing 23 of the world's top 25 players and all the current top 30 in the FedExCup standings.

We'll keep you up to date with all the latest golf news, reviews of the week's tournaments and a look ahead to forthcoming events. If you'd like to contact the podcast then you can tweet Josh using @JoshAntmann or email at golf@skysports.com

Watch the Genesis Invitational throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf, while the DP World Tour's Thailand Classic and the Ladies European Tour's Aramco Saudi Ladies International are also part of the live triple-header