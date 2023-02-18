DP World Tour: Thorbjorn Olesen takes two-shot lead into final round of Thailand Classic

Thorbjorn Olesen is searching for a seventh DP World Tour victory

Thorbjorn Olesen takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the DP World Tour's Thailand Classic, with Nicolai Hojgaard part of the chasing pack.

Olesen followed back-to-back 67s over the first two days with a brilliant bogey-free 64 on Saturday at Amata Spring Country Club, with the six-time DP World Tour winner posting eight birdies to move to 18 under.

The Dane came into the weekend two strokes back but birdied three of his opening six holes and made four consecutive birdies from the ninth hole, then took advantage of the par-five 15th and closed out a blemish-free third round.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I think overall it was a pretty good round," Olesen said. "I didn't get into a lot of trouble and some of the par fours and par fives I hit it close and could two-putt for birdie. I made it fairly easy for myself, which is nice. It's not always like that."

Compatriot Hojgaard matched Olesen's 64 to share second spot with Germany's Yannik Paul, who made five birdies in a back-nine 31 to also get to 16 under, with Dutchman Joost Luiten three strokes back in fourth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at perhaps the strangest hole in golf where players have to get a boat across to play the par-three 17th at the Amata Spring Country Club in Thailand A look at perhaps the strangest hole in golf where players have to get a boat across to play the par-three 17th at the Amata Spring Country Club in Thailand

Hojgaard birdied four of his opening six holes and cancelled out a bogey at the par-three eighth with a brilliant eagle at the par-five 11th, before adding birdies at the 13th, 15th and 17th to ensure he will play in the final group on Sunday.

"I haven't played well for a long time and this year I feel like I've added some consistency to the game," Hojgaard said. "I like where I'm at at the moment and the way things are trending. Adding consistency always helps and that's been the difference this year. Obviously you like to fight for wins and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Nicolai Hojgaard has posted top-15 finishes in three of his last four worldwide starts

England's Dale Whitnell posted a bogey-free 67 to drop into a share of fifth with Jeunghun Wang and Kazuki Higa, while overnight leader Rafa Cabrera Bello fell five strokes back into tied-eighth after mixing two birdies with as many bogeys in a level-par 72.

Players and staff at the Thailand Classic observed a minute's silence during the third round for former European Tour chief referee John Paramor, one of the most recognisable rules officials in golf, who died aged 67.

Who will win the Thailand Classic? Watch the final round live on Sunday from 5am on Sky Sports Golf.