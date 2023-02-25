Hero Indian Open: Yannik Paul has five-shot lead cut to one heading into final round

Germany's Yannik Paul remains the man to catch at the top of the Hero Indian Open leaderboard heading into the final round, despite seeing his five-shot lead cut to one after a troublesome round on Saturday.

Runaway halfway leader Paul got off to a shaky start, making back-to-back bogeys at the second and third holes to give hope to his closest challengers.

And although he made a hat-trick of birdies from the sixth to lead by three at the turn, last week's Thailand Classic runner-up Paul missed a host of birdie chances on the back nine before a bogey on the short 16th cut his lead to a

single shot.

He bounced back with a birdie from around 10 feet at the 17th but with his countryman Marcel Siem closing his round with two successive birdies in the group ahead, it meant Paul is now just one clear with 18 holes remaining.

Paul made a total of four birdies and three bogeys in his third-round 71 to reach 11 under par for the tournament.

Four-time DP World Tour winner Siem, who regained his card at the qualifying school late last year, sits alone in second place on 10 under after posting a 67 on Saturday, with Dutchman Joost Luiten two shots further back in third.

Paul, who is aiming to become a two-time DP World Tour winner on Sunday, said: "I'm in a great position and I'm looking forward to playing with Marcel tomorrow.

"Getting the win would be amazing. Such an iconic event here but I think that's the hard part.

"You don't want to think ahead, you want to stay in the present because 18 holes is a lot of golf left.

"I'll just try to get some rest tonight and look forward to tomorrow."

