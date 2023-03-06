The Players 2023: Full groupings and tee times for the opening round at TPC Sawgrass
Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy to start on the 10th tee at 12.56pm GMT on Thursday, with all three having the chance to end The Players as world No 1; watch the first round live on Thursday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 06/03/23 8:49pm
Groupings and tee times for the opening round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
All times GMT; USA unless stated
Starting at Hole One
1150 Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee (Aus)
1201 Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith
1212 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Doug Ghim
1223 Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
1234 Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor (Can), Corey Conners (Can)
1245 Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis (Aus), Tyler Duncan
1256 Adam Svensson (Can), Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb
1307 JJ Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List
1318 Russell Henley, MacKenzie Hughes (Can), Brian Harman
1329 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace (Eng),
1340 Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft
1351 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), David Lingmerth (Swe), Ben Martin
1650 Kevin Tway, Russell Knox (Sco), Chesson Hadley
1701 Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman
1712 Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger
1723 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Aaron Wise, Jason Day (Aus)
1734 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1745 Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele
1756 Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
1807 Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala
1818 Chris Kirk, Seamus Power (Irl), Keegan Bradley
1829 Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore
1840 Alex Noren (Swe), Thomas Detry (Bel), Max McGreevy
The Players Championship Live
March 7, 2023, 2:00pm
Live on
1851 Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak
Starting at Hole 10
1150 Danny Willett (Eng), Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson
1201 Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery
1212 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Taylor Pendrith (Can), Callum Tarren (Eng)
1223 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1234 Tony Finau, Tom Kim (Kor), Patrick Cantlay
1245 Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott (Aus), Rickie Fowler
1256 Jon Rahm (Esp), Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1307 Justin Rose (Eng), Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1318 Nico Elchavarria (Col), Sungjae Im (Kor), Harris English
1329 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1340 Adam Hadwin (Can), Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg
1351 Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott (Aus)
1650 David Lipsky, SH Kim (Kor), Tyson Alexander
1701 Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon
1712 Ben Griffin, Mattias Schwab (Aut), Justin Lower
1723 Sepp Straka (Aut), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Stewart Cink
1734 Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari (Ita)
The Players Championship Live
March 9, 2023, 11:30am
Live on
1745 JT Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar
1756 KH Lee (Kor), Martin Laird (Sco), Gary Woodland
1807 Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings
1818 Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley
1829 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark
1840 Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney
1851 Aaron Rai (Eng), Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes
Watch The Players throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Tuesday with the 'Live from The Players' show at 2pm, while the opening round is live on Thursday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf! Get Sky Sports.