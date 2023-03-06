The Players 2023: Full groupings and tee times for the opening round at TPC Sawgrass

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have been grouped with Max Homa for the first two rounds of The Players

Groupings and tee times for the opening round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

All times GMT; USA unless stated

Starting at Hole One

1150 Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1201 Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith

1212 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Doug Ghim

1223 Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

1234 Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor (Can), Corey Conners (Can)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On the 10th anniversary of Tiger Woods' win at the 2013 Players Championship, Tiger reflects on how he won the tournament and why he lacked consistency around TPC Sawgrass On the 10th anniversary of Tiger Woods' win at the 2013 Players Championship, Tiger reflects on how he won the tournament and why he lacked consistency around TPC Sawgrass

1245 Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis (Aus), Tyler Duncan

1256 Adam Svensson (Can), Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb

1307 JJ Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List

1318 Russell Henley, MacKenzie Hughes (Can), Brian Harman

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

1329 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace (Eng),

1340 Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft

1351 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), David Lingmerth (Swe), Ben Martin

1650 Kevin Tway, Russell Knox (Sco), Chesson Hadley

1701 Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman

1712 Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger

1723 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Aaron Wise, Jason Day (Aus)

1734 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry (Irl)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at all the televised aces at the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass on the famous island green A look back at all the televised aces at the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass on the famous island green

1745 Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele

1756 Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

1807 Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

1818 Chris Kirk, Seamus Power (Irl), Keegan Bradley

1829 Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore

1840 Alex Noren (Swe), Thomas Detry (Bel), Max McGreevy

The Players Championship Live Live on

1851 Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak

Starting at Hole 10

1150 Danny Willett (Eng), Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson

1201 Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery

1212 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Taylor Pendrith (Can), Callum Tarren (Eng)

1223 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1234 Tony Finau, Tom Kim (Kor), Patrick Cantlay

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of The Players Championship, take a look at some standout stats at TPC Sawgrass and discover what it takes to win one of the toughest tournaments on the PGA Tour Ahead of The Players Championship, take a look at some standout stats at TPC Sawgrass and discover what it takes to win one of the toughest tournaments on the PGA Tour

1245 Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott (Aus), Rickie Fowler

1256 Jon Rahm (Esp), Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1307 Justin Rose (Eng), Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1318 Nico Elchavarria (Col), Sungjae Im (Kor), Harris English

1329 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1340 Adam Hadwin (Can), Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg

1351 Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott (Aus)

1650 David Lipsky, SH Kim (Kor), Tyson Alexander

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Iona Stephen is joined by Jamie Spence to examine what makes the 17th at Sawgrass a fascinating hole Iona Stephen is joined by Jamie Spence to examine what makes the 17th at Sawgrass a fascinating hole

1701 Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon

1712 Ben Griffin, Mattias Schwab (Aut), Justin Lower

1723 Sepp Straka (Aut), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Stewart Cink

1734 Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

The Players Championship Live Live on

1745 JT Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar

1756 KH Lee (Kor), Martin Laird (Sco), Gary Woodland

1807 Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings

1818 Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley

1829 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark

1840 Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney

1851 Aaron Rai (Eng), Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes

Watch The Players throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Tuesday with the 'Live from The Players' show at 2pm, while the opening round is live on Thursday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf! Get Sky Sports.