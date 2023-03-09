The Players: Free live YouTube stream of featured holes - including the iconic par-three 17th at TPC Sawgrass

The PGA Tour’s biggest names will tackle one of the most iconic holes in golf this week at The Players, with live featured holes coverage available for free via Sky Sports’ live YouTube stream.

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have been grouped together for the first two rounds and are among the stars involved at the PGA Tour's flagship event, while former winner Justin Thomas goes out alongside three-time major champion Jordan Spieth and Max Homa.

The signature hole is the par-three 17th, where players attempt to hit over water onto an island green, with the 137-yard hole providing plenty of memorable moments during the tournament's history.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at all the televised aces at the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass on the famous island green. A look back at all the televised aces at the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass on the famous island green.

You will be able to follow every players' progress on one of golf's most famous par-threes, with featured holes coverage live every round via the red button on Sky Sports Golf.

Coverage for the first three rounds is also live - for free - in the UK and Ireland on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel, with the feed part of an array of bonus content available from The Players.

Featured groups and bonus marquee groups will also be there to enjoy from Thursday to Sunday via the red button, while round-the-clock coverage from all four rounds - starting at 11.30am on Thursday - will be live on Sky Sports Golf.

Skysports.com and mobile app will deliver news, interviews, highlights and leaderboard scores throughout the week, with a live text blogging running through all four tournament rounds.

