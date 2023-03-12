The Players 2023: Full pairings and tee times for the final round at TPC Sawgrass
Scottie Scheffler and Min Woo Lee in Sunday's final pairing at The Players, with duo getting under way at 1745 GMT; England's Tommy Fleetwood in the penultimate pairing (1735 GMT) at TPC Sawgrass in Florida as he targets maiden PGA Tour title
Last Updated: 12/03/23 12:44am
Pairings and tee times for the final round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
All times GMT; USA unless stated
1140 Sahith Theegala
1144 Sepp Straka (Aut), Adam Scott (Aus)
1153 Patton Kizzire, Aaron Baddeley (Aus)
1202 Kevin Kisner, Will Zalatoris
1211 Justin Thomas,Tom Kim (Kor)
1220 Scott Stallings, Ben Martin
1229 Joel Dahmen, Matthias Schwab (Aut)
1238 Eric Cole, Chesson Hadley
1247 Alex Smalley, Jerry Kelly
1256 Maverick McNealy, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1311 Shane Lowry (Ire), Kevin Mitchell
1320 Austin Smotherman, Brendon Todd
1329 Sam Ryder, Sam Burns
1338 Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele
1347 Lucas Glover, Danny Willett (Eng)
1356 Nat Lashley, Will Gordon
1405 Mark Hubbard, Gary Woodland
1415 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Russell Henley
1425 Kramer Hickock, Tyler Duncan
1435 Cameron Young, Ryan Fox (Aus)
1450 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Davis Thompson
1500 Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An (Kor)
1510 Brandon Wu, Wyndham Clark
1520 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1530 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa
1540 Ben Griffin, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1550 Collin Morikawa, Adam Svensson (Can)
1600 Jason Day (Aus), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1610 Taylor Moore, Justin Suh
1620 Dylan Wu, Adam Hadwin (Can)
1635 Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay
1645 Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth
1655 Taylor Montgomery, Justin Rose (Eng)
1705 David Lingmerth (Swe), Tom Hoge
1715 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Sungjae Im (Kor)
1725 Aaron Rai (Eng), Chad Ramey
1735 Cam Davis (Aus), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1745 Scottie Scheffler, Min Woo Lee (Aus)
Watch the final round of The Players live on Sky Sports Golf on Sunday. Live coverage of featured groups, featured holes and bonus groups begins behind the red button, with full coverage from 2pm.