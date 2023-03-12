The Players 2023: Full pairings and tee times for the final round at TPC Sawgrass

Tommy Fleetwood will play alongside Australia's Cam Davis during the final round of The Players at TPC Sawgrass in Florida

Pairings and tee times for the final round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

All times GMT; USA unless stated

1140 Sahith Theegala

1144 Sepp Straka (Aut), Adam Scott (Aus)

1153 Patton Kizzire, Aaron Baddeley (Aus)

1202 Kevin Kisner, Will Zalatoris

1211 Justin Thomas,Tom Kim (Kor)

1220 Scott Stallings, Ben Martin

1229 Joel Dahmen, Matthias Schwab (Aut)

1238 Eric Cole, Chesson Hadley

1247 Alex Smalley, Jerry Kelly

1256 Maverick McNealy, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

1311 Shane Lowry (Ire), Kevin Mitchell

1320 Austin Smotherman, Brendon Todd

1329 Sam Ryder, Sam Burns

1338 Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele

1347 Lucas Glover, Danny Willett (Eng)

1356 Nat Lashley, Will Gordon

1405 Mark Hubbard, Gary Woodland

1415 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Russell Henley

1425 Kramer Hickock, Tyler Duncan

1435 Cameron Young, Ryan Fox (Aus)

1450 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Davis Thompson

1500 Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An (Kor)

1510 Brandon Wu, Wyndham Clark

1520 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1530 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa

1540 Ben Griffin, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1550 Collin Morikawa, Adam Svensson (Can)

1600 Jason Day (Aus), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1610 Taylor Moore, Justin Suh

1620 Dylan Wu, Adam Hadwin (Can)

1635 Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

1645 Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

1655 Taylor Montgomery, Justin Rose (Eng)

1705 David Lingmerth (Swe), Tom Hoge

1715 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Sungjae Im (Kor)

1725 Aaron Rai (Eng), Chad Ramey

1735 Cam Davis (Aus), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1745 Scottie Scheffler, Min Woo Lee (Aus)

