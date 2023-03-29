Augusta National Women's Amateur: What is it, who is playing and when is it live on Sky Sports?

Caley McGinty is among the British players involved in the Augusta National Women's Amateur this week

The future stars of the women’s game get to test themselves at the home of The Masters this week, with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur live on Sky Sports.

All the top 10 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking are scheduled to feature, including defending champion Anna Davis and amateur No 1 Rose Zhang, while reigning Women's Amateur Champion Jess Baker headlines a six-strong British contingent in the field.

GB and Ireland Curtis Cup members Charlotte Heath, Caley McGinty and Hannah Darling all take part, while Sweden's Ingrid Lindblad will look to build on top-three finishes in the last two editions of the event.

The first 36 holes are played on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday, with the entire field then getting to play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday.

Only the top 30 and ties from the first two days make the cut and get to feature in the final round, which also takes place at Augusta National and on the same course where The Masters will take the following week.

Future major champion Jennifer Kupcho won the inaugural event in 2019 before the contest was cancelled a year later due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Japan's Tsubasa Kajitani claiming victory via a play-off in 2021.

Davis then became the youngest winner in the tournament's history with a one-shot victory in last year's contest, with the 17-year-old returning as defending champion to feature as part of an international field this week.

How can I watch live on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports will show live coverage from all three rounds for the first time, with the action live from 6.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the final round being live on Saturday from 5pm. Coverage is live on Sky Sports Golf and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The event marks the start of 12 consecutive days of live output on Sky Sports Golf, with all four rounds of the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open - the final qualifying event for The Masters - and weekend coverage of the LPGA Tour's LA Open also available this week.

The Drive, Chip and Putt Championship is live from Augusta National on Sunday, ahead of over 60 hours of live coverage across the seven days of tournament week for The Masters.

