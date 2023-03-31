Padraig Harrington tied for fourth as Matt Wallace starts strongly at Valero Texas Open

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day one of the Valero Texas Open from the TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas Highlights from day one of the Valero Texas Open from the TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas

Padraig Harrington proved age is but a number after finishing the first round of the Valero Texas Open in a tie for fourth place.

The 51-year-old three-time major winner hit six birdies in challenging conditions to see him tied with five others at four-under, good enough for second after an opening day's play which was suspended with half the field still on the course due to the poor weather.

By the time the first round eventually concluded on Friday, Harrington had been bumped down to a three-way tie for fourth, with 2019 Valero Texas Open winner Corey Conners birdying four of his final five holes for an eight-under 64 to end the round as the leader.

The Canadian was followed by Patrick Rodgers (66), with Chris Kirk, Hayden Buckley and Peter Malnati on 67 in a three-way tie for third.

With 23 years of experience and six PGA Tour wins, Ireland's Harrington showed his class throughout the opening round, but was at his best when he ended up with a par after hitting one into the bunker despite the misty and windy conditions.

He was not without error however, posting two bogeys to puncture an otherwise impressive showing.

Nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar is one of those tied with Harrington after too carding six birdies and two bogeys. England's Matt Wallace sits on three-under, while defending champion JJ Spaun shot an opening round of 70.

The round began on time early Thursday morning before an increase in fog caused the PGA Tour to suspend play for more than three hours. As a result, the 72 players who teed off in the afternoon could not complete their rounds before darkness fell, having to do so on Friday before the second round got under way.

The final remaining invite for The Masters, which starts next week, will go to the winner of the Valero Texas Open.

Harrington last won on the PGA Tour in 2015 and has spent most of the past year playing on the PGA Tour Champions, reserved for golfers 50 and older.

"I love playing the Champions Tour and it's really helped my game no end," Harrington said. "I'm out there thinking, 'Oh, I think I'm playing better.'

"So I come, I play three European Tour events this year, this is my third PGA Tour event and I'm kind of going, 'Well, I think I'm better, let's go and see if I really am better out there with the kids.'"

