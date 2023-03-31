Padraig Harrington tied for second and Matt Wallace starts strongly at Valero Texas Open

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day one of the Valero Texas Open from the TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas Highlights from day one of the Valero Texas Open from the TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas

Irishman Padraig Harrington has proven age is but a number after finishing the first round of the Valero Texas Open tied for second place.

The 51-year-old three-time major winner hit six birdies in challenging conditions to see him tied with five others at four-under after an opening day's play which was suspended with half the field still on the course due to the poor weather.

With his 23 years of experience on tour and six PGA Tour wins, Harrington showed his class throughout the day, but was at his best when he ended up with a par after hitting one into the bunker despite the misty and windy conditions.

He was not without error though, posting two bogeys that stopped him from finishing tied for first with American Justin Lower, who holds a one-stroke lead in San Antonio.

Nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar is one of those tied with Harrington after too carding six birdies and two bogeys. England's Matt Wallace sits tied for seventh on three-under, while defending champion JJ Spaun was even par through 11 holes, along with Rickie Fowler.

England's Matt Wallace is three-under

The round began on time early Thursday morning before an increase in fog caused the PGA Tour to suspend play for more than three hours. As a result, the 72 players who teed off in the afternoon wave could not complete their rounds before darkness fell. They will now do so on Friday.

The final remaining invite for The Masters, which starts next week, will go to the winner of the Valero Texas Open.

Harrington last won on the PGA Tour in 2015 and has spent most of the past year playing on the PGA Tour Champions, reserved for golfers 50 and older.

"I love playing the Champions Tour and it's really helped my game no end," Harrington said. "I'm out there thinking, 'Oh, I think I'm playing better.'

"So I come, I play three European Tour events this year, this is my third PGA Tour event and I'm kind of going, 'Well, I think I'm better, let's go and see if I really am better out there with the kids.'"

