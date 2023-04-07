The Masters: Watch free live stream as players tackle iconic Amen Corner at Augusta National

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amen Corner - Day 2 Amen Corner - Day 2

The world's top players tackle one of the most iconic stretches in golf this week at The Masters, with live coverage from Amen Corner available via Sky Sports' free live stream.

The three-hole spell of the 11th, 12th and 13th can make or break a round at Augusta National, with each offering its own challenges and giving players plenty to think about during the opening major of the year.

Hole No 11, a par four called White Dogwood, was extended last year and the green is guarded by a pond to the left, with a bunker positioned strategically to the right centre.

Next, the players move on to the 12th hole, Golden Bell, the shortest par-three on this famous course. Perils often include swirling winds and always include Rae's Creek and three bunkers.

The par-five 13th hole rounds off Amen Corner and is historically the easiest hole on the course, although will prove a tougher test this year with the tee position moved back 35 yards to a record length of 545 yards.

You can watch Amen Corner for free on Sky Sports website and app and the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel from around 3.30pm on Friday afternoon, with coverage also available on Sky Sports Golf (Sky channel 405) via the red button.

How else can I follow The Masters?

Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm on Friday, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm on Thursday and Friday.

There will be lots of extra action throughout all four days via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.

Featured Groups, the Amen Corner stream are joined on the red button by feeds focusing on two other areas of the golf course, with the fourth, fifth and six holes on one stream and the 15th and 16th covered on another.

The same additional feeds and coverage will be available from 3pm over the weekend via the red button, with Sky Sports Golf showing build-up content and occasional live updates from the course until full coverage can begin on Saturday from 8pm and Sunday from 7pm.

