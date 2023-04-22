DP World Tour: David Law one-shot off the lead at ISPS Handa Championship in Japan

Scotland's David Law

Scotland's David Law gave a positive update on his recent hip and back injuries after firing a 64 on Saturday to head into the final round of the ISPS Handa Championship one shot off the lead.

Law, who is looking to secure his second DP World Tour title on Sunday, made seven birdies and one bogey on day three in Japan to reach 12 under par.

Canada's Aaron Cockerill leads the way on 13 under after he also posted a third-round 64, while Australian Lucas Herbert shares second place with Law.

Scot Grant Forrest was in a tie for fourth alongside Japanese duo Rikuya Hoshino and Takumi Kanaya on 11 under.

After struggling with injury earlier in the year, Law insisted he is feeling fit again.

"The body feels better," he said. "I injured my hip and back just after Dubai (in January).

"I played in Thailand and India and I probably shouldn't have. I wasn't really fit and ready to go by then, and then I went to South Africa and it still wasn't quite there.

"I started to do pilates just after India, that seems to have worked. It takes a bit of pressure off the hip. My back is feeling a bit better, I'm feeling fit."

Cockerill opened his third round with a hat-trick of birdies before making four more gains and a single bogey to hit the front.

He said: "Dream start. I hit it close the first couple of holes. Made a 10-footer, hit it close for eagle on the fifth and actually missed it.

"But yeah, just an awesome start and just kind of played steady the rest of the way, but overall a very good day."

