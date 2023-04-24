Sky Sports Golf podcast: Is the form of American players a concern for European Solheim Cup team?

The good form of American players ahead of the Solheim Cup is discussed in the latest edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast, along with a review of all the latest action.

Trish Johnson and Gary Murphy join regular host Josh Antmann to look back on a thrilling first women's major of the year as Lilia Vu won The Chevron Championship after a play-off. They also review the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and ISPS Handa Championship.

Looking back at The Chevron Championship, the panel give their thoughts on the new course used for the tournament, and, with Vu one of several in-form American players this year, they discuss if this should be a concern for the European team ahead of the Solheim Cup later this year.

Asked if previous "extreme confidence" in Europe had now changed, Johnson said: "No not at all. Because the more new blood they [USA] have, the harder it's going to be to a certain extent.

"We've got a lot of players who have played before, but our new players are superstars. They might have a few nerves to begin with, but the likes of Linn Grant and Maja Stark, are not going to be fazed.

"Their players, and Lilia is different as she's maybe a class above, but Allisen Corpuz might get in, and if I looked at her and any of our team, I wouldn't be fazed.

"I think it's a good thing. The whole thing needs new blood. I just think our team is going to be so strong, and maybe I'll have egg on my face at the end of it, but I don't think so."

Looking back at the Zurich Classic, the panel question the merits of foursomes golf and whether the likes of John Daly and David Duval should be allowed in the field.

Tiger Woods' latest surgery is also discussed, plus a look at the big LIV Golf event in Australia, the 'feud' between Eddie Pepperell and Richard Bland on Twitter and a Korea Championship preview.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast