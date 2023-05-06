Wells Fargo Championship: Tyrrell Hatton in three-way tie for the lead at Quail Hollow

Tyrrell Hatton, of England, waves after his birdie putt on the ninth hole during second round of the Wells Fargo Championship

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton shot a six-under 65 to soar into a share of the 36-hole lead at the Wells Fargo Championship on Friday.

He sits alongside Nate Lashley (66 Friday) and Wyndham Clark (67) at the top of the leaderboard on an eight-under total of 134.

A host of big names are on their tails with a share of a $20m 'designated event' prize purse on the line, with Sungjae Im of South Korea (66), Justin Thomas (67), Xander Schauffele (69) and Australia's Adam Scott (68) all part of a six-way tie for fourth at seven under, along with J.J. Spaun (67) and Canada's Adam Svensson (67).

First-round leader Tommy Fleetwood settled for a 71 on Friday and is tied at six under with Michael Kim (68) and South Korea's K.H. Lee (70).

World No 3 Rory McIlroy made a crucial par save at the par-four 18th to finish off a 73 and make the cut on the number at one under par.

His tee shot at 18 nearly found the creek to the left of the fairway, and standing on a difficult lie, he sailed his ball onto the front of the green, where he two-putted for par from 75 feet.

Hatton's 65 matched the round of the day at Quail Hollow Club. He began his round on the back nine and birdied four of his first six holes before a setback of consecutive bogeys at 16 and 17.

He rectified that, draining a 33-foot birdie putt at the sixth and carding an eagle on the long seventh from 26 feet out.

One last birdie at the par-four ninth, this time from 31 feet, brought him to eight under.

"They're not the type of putts that you hole consistently, so to finish the round that way, I'm obviously very pleased with that," Hatton said.

While Hatton has a single win on the PGA Tour (the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational), Clark is still after his first. He also eagled the seventh hole en route to his second straight 67.

Lashley entered the week at No 209 in the rankings and hasn't won since the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Lashley put together a bogey-free card with five birdies Friday.

"Anytime you get a round at Quail Hollow with no bogeys, it's a great round," Lashley said.

Thomas will be one to watch on the weekend; the two-time major champion has slipped to No 15 in the world but won his first PGA Championship (2017) at Quail Hollow.

He navigated Friday with five birdies and two bogeys.

"This is a very, very special place to me and always will be, so it's always going to put me in a good head space here," Thomas said.

Mark Hubbard records an incredible hole-in-one at the 17th at the Wells Fargo Championship.

World No 5 Schauffele stayed in the mix after an opening-round 66. He was even through his first 12 holes but birdied the par-three fourth and the seventh.

Lee was tied with the three co-leaders at eight under stepping to his final hole, the ninth, but a wayward drive and a poor third shot led to him making double bogey and losing his share of the lead.

Defending champion Max Homa shot 67 and was part of a tie for 13th at five under.

Patrick Cantlay (71), Webb Simpson (67) and Gary Woodland (69) are among those tied at four under. Rickie Fowler posted a 68 to get to three under and ensure he would make the cut.

Notable names to miss the cut include Australia's Jason Day, Ireland's Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth.

