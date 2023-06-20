Jon Rahm not wasting time on 'what ifs' on deal between PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF's LIV Golf

Jon Rahm doesn't know much about the new new proposed deal between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF's LIV Golf, but says he's not dwelling on it.

The FedExCup points leader and World No 2 addressed the media on Tuesday ahead of this week's Travelers Championship, the final designated event on the PGA Tour this season.

It's also notable because the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council is slated to meet Tuesday night, not that Rahm is expecting many answers about the alliance to come out of it.

"I didn't really talk about (the merger) much last week, and I guess I might know more in a few hours once we're done with the player meeting tonight," Rahm said.

"I don't think we're going to get a lot of answers, but I'm going to at least get an idea of where the membership head is at. That's all I can say. We don't know anything. I don't know if the people in charge know much more than we do.

"There are so many unanswered questions that at this point I wouldn't want to waste time thinking about it because there is a lot of what ifs and unknowns."

Rahm tied for 10th at the US Open in Los Angeles

Rahm, 28, is at the Travelers for the first time since 2020 and is playing only because of the designated status. Players are allowed to skip just one designated tournament, so Rahm is playing the week after the US Open, something he normally wouldn't do.

"Well, there are two events I wouldn't have played this season if it wasn't for the world we had this year, right, and that's the reason why I haven't played them in the past," Rahm said.

"Major weeks can be taxing and I've always tried to set up my schedule around not playing those weeks."

The event provided charter flights for the players, given the trip cross country from Los Angeles, site of last week's US Open.

"I can tell you with certain confidence that I probably wouldn't have been here even though I love the tournament so much. With that said, they've done a great job like you said making players comfortable," Rahm said.

"Having a charter flight always makes it a lot easier. It's just sometimes if it doesn't fit the schedule, it doesn't fit the schedule. In this case I'm really glad this year happened the way it happened so I can come back."

