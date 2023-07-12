The 151st Open: Winner to get $3m as R&A announces record prize fund for Royal Liverpool

The winner of the 151st Open Championship will receive a record $3m (£2.3m) in prize money, the R&A has announced.

The first prize is $500,000 (£387k) more than Cameron Smith received for being crowned Champion Golfer of the Year at St Andrews last July, while the runner-up this year in Hoylake will earn $1.7m (£1.31m).

The R&A also announced that the total prize fund for the 2023 contest at Royal Liverpool, exclusively live from July 20-23 on Sky Sports, has also increased by 18 per cent to $16.5m.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, "Our aim is to ensure The Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016.

"While we are seeing substantial increases in prize money across the men's professional game, we are fulfilling our wider obligation to the sport by elevating the AIG Women's Open, strengthening pathways in the elite amateur game and encouraging more people around the world to play golf.

The Champion Golfer of the Year will receive the highest amount in The Open’s history

"We believe that getting this balance right is vital to the long-term future of the sport."

The Masters had an $18m prize purse for the 2023 contest, with champion Jon Rahm collecting $3.24m, while Brooks Koepka claimed $3.15m of a total $17.5m fund when he won the PGA Championship at Oak Hill in May.

The US Open has the biggest prize purse of the four men's majors, seeing Wyndham Clark take home $3.6m of the $20m on offer in Los Angeles last month, with $20m the same purse the PGA Tour has been offering for the elevated events in the 2022-23 season.

