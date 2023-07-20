The 151st Open: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm in Featured Groups LIVE!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch live Featured Group coverage from the opening round of The 151st Open Watch live Featured Group coverage from the opening round of The 151st Open

Watch live Featured Group coverage from The 151st Open, with two marquee groups available to watch each day for free from Royal Liverpool.

Sky Sports has extensive coverage from Royal Liverpool live on Sky Sports Golf, with Featured Group action one of several bonus feeds available via the red button and the Sky Sports app.

Signing into the Sky Sports App will give you the chance to watch two of those threeballs - one from each half of the draw - for free, even if you're not a Sky Sports customer.

Scottie Scheffler's opening round is available for free by signing in on the Sky Sports App, with the world No 1 going out at 9.47am with home favourite Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott.

McIlroy, who won the Scottish Open on Sunday and lifted the Claret Jug when Hoylake last held The Open, is in the marquee afternoon group with Masters champion Jon Rahm and England's Justin Rose at 2.59pm.

There are two further featured groups on the red button, starting when 2017 Open champion Jordan Spieth and last year's US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick go out alongside former world No 1 Jason Day at 9.03am.

Two-time major champion Justin Thomas is part of the afternoon action, in a threeball with major hopefuls Tony Finau and Viktor Hovland.

Thursday's Featured Groups

0903 Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

0947 Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott - also live for free on Sky Sports App

1448 Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas

1459 Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose - also live free on Sky Sports App

Can Jon Rahm claim a second major victory of the season?

How else can I watch The Open?

Wall-to-wall coverage is live now on Sky Sports Golf, with the action live until 9pm for each of the opening two rounds.

Day three coverage begins at 9am and runs through until after the action is finished, with early play live on the red button while 'Saturday at The Open' offers updates from the course alongside shot centre challenges, special guests, fun features and much more.

The same offering will be available for Sunday's final round, starting at 8am instead, running through until long after the final putt is holed, with additional analysis available in 'The Open Verdict' show after each day's play.

There is also lots of extra coverage available throughout each day via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, with Featured Groups and Featured Hole feeds available to enjoy as the world's best players tackle Royal Liverpool.

