The Open LIVE: Free stream as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood tackle 17th hole at Royal Liverpool

Watch the world's best players tackle the newest par-three in major golf for free via Sky Sports' live stream from The 151st Open.

The standout development at Royal Liverpool has seen the creation of a brand-new par-three, which will play as the 17th hole of this year's contest and could play a key role in determining who wins the Claret Jug.

Named 'Little Eye' in honour of the small island in the Dee Estuary that can be seen in the distance, the 136-yard hole has a raised green surrounded by deep bunkers and fall-off areas and is going to pose all kinds of questions regardless of the weather.

The hole has seen everything from a hole-in-one to ugly scores, with plenty of players raising concerns about the hole being too penal.

How else can I watch The Open?

Day three coverage begins at 8.30am and runs through until after the action is finished, with early play live on the red button while 'Saturday at The Open' offers updates from the course alongside shot centre challenges, special guests, fun features and much more.

The same offering will be available for Sunday's final round, starting at 8am instead, running through until long after the final putt is holed, with additional analysis available in 'The Open Verdict' show after each day's play.

