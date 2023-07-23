The 151st Open: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth in Featured Groups at Royal Liverpool

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the featured groups from day four of the 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool. Exclusive live coverage of the featured groups from day four of the 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool.

Signing into the Sky Sports App will give you the chance to watch two of those threeballs - one from each half of the draw - for free

Reigning PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is in the opening Featured Group available as he looks for a strong finish to the week alongside world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who had top-five finishes in his last seven worldwide starts before this week.

2017 champion Jordan Spieth is in the other offering as he plays alongside likely Ryder Cup teammate Max Homa, with that group due to begin at 12.30pm.

There are two more pairings available on the red button, with Padraig Harrington out alongside last week's Scottish Open runner-up Robert MacIntyre and Rickie Fowler having a Sunday match-up with Australia's Min Woo Lee.

Sunday's Featured Groups

0815 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

0845 Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka - also live on Sky Sports App

1220 Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee (Aus) - also live on Sky Sports App

1230 Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

How else can I watch The Open?

'Sunday at The Open' offers updates from the course alongside shot centre challenges, special guests, fun features and much more, with that coverage from 8am until 10.15am on Sky Sports Golf.

The Open Live Live on

Early play begins on the red button ahead of full coverage from 10.15am, with the action running through until long after the final putt is holed ahead of additional analysis available in 'The Open Verdict' show.

There is also lots of extra coverage available throughout each day via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, with Featured Groups and Featured Hole feeds available to enjoy as the world's best players tackle Royal Liverpool.

