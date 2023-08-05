Women's Scottish Open: Celine Boutier takes three-shot lead into final round at Dundonald Golf Links

Celine Boutier is three shots clear at the Women's Scottish Open as she looks for a second title in as many weeks

Celine Boutier is pushing for a second title in as many weeks after opening up a three-shot lead during round three of the Women's Scottish Open.

Boutier claimed her first major title at last week's Evian Championship in her native France, beating Canada's Brooke Henderson by six strokes.

The 29-year-old is at 13 under after 54 holes in Ayrshire following a six-under 66 on Saturday, posting four birdies and a bogey on both her front and back nines.

Paphangkorn Tavatanakit of Thailand and Swedish player Maja Stark are Boutier's closest challengers at 10 under.

Stark was at 13 under after a birdie at the 10th but then bogeyed three of her final eight holes to drop off the pace at Dundonald Golf Links.

Halfway leader Hinako Shibuno, of Japan, shot a five-over 77 to plummet to seven under and six shots adrift, with her round including a double-bogey five at the par-three 15th.

The fifth and final major of the year, the AIG Women's Open, takes place at Walton Heath next week, with all four days live on Sky Sports Golf.

