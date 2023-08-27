Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup 2023: When do the Team Europe and Team USA line-ups get confirmed?

The Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup take place over successive weeks for the first time this September, with the full line-ups for Team Europe and Team USA set to be confirmed over the coming days live on Sky Sports.

Suzann Pettersen announced her four captain's picks to complete Europe's Solheim Cup side in a special live show at Sky's campus on Tuesday August 22, with Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh handed a debut alongside past participants Caroline Hedwall, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Madelene Sagstrom.

The quartet join Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier and Maja Stark, who qualified via the European Points List, while Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Linn Grant, Carlota Ciganda and Anna Nordqvist earned their spots via their World Ranking.

Stacy Lewis' nine automatic picks were confirmed after the conclusion of the CPKC Women's Open in Canada on Sunday, with Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz and Megan Khang among those guaranteed their spots for Team USA.

The final three picks will be announced in a special announcement show on Monday at 5pm, live on Sky Sports Golf, as Team USA look to avoid a third consecutive Solheim Cup defeat for the first time in the tournament's history.

Team USA are defending Ryder Cup champions after their record-breaking victory win at Whistling Straits, with captain Zach Johnson having his six automatic qualifiers locked in following the conclusion of the BMW Championship on August 20.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, US Open champion Wyndham Clark, Open winner Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele will all be in Rome for Team USA, with Johnson having plenty of tough decisions to make when he makes his six captain's picks.

Scottie Scheffler will likely play a key role for Team USA in Rome this September

Johnson reveals his selections on Tuesday August 29, while the Omega European Masters will offer one final chance for players to earn qualification points in their pursuit of featuring for Team Europe.

The leading three players on the European Points List and the next three on the World Points List will secure their places in the European side, with Luke Donald naming six picks to complete the line-up on Monday September 4.

The Solheim Cup will be held at Finca Cortesin in Spain from September 22-24, where Europe will be chasing a third consecutive victory, with Marco Simone GC in Rome the venue for the Ryder Cup from September 29-October 1.

Who is playing in the Solheim Cup?

Team Europe

Automatic qualifiers: Celine Boutier (Fra), Carlota Ciganda (Esp), Linn Grant (Swe), Georgia Hall (Eng), Charley Hull (Eng), Leona Maguire (Irl), Anna Nordqvist (Swe)

Captain's picks: Gemma Dryburgh (Sco), Caroline Hedwall (Ger), Emily Pedersen (Den), Madelene Sagstrom (Swe)

Team USA

Automatic qualifiers: Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz and Megan Khang and five more to be confirmed on Sunday

Captain's picks: Three to be announced on Monday August 28 at 5pm

Who is playing in the Ryder Cup?

Team Europe

Automatic qualifiers: Jon Rahm (Esp), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Viktor Hovland (Nor) and three more to be confirmed

Captain's picks: Six to be announced on Monday September 4 at 2pm

Team USA

Automatic qualifiers: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele

Captain's picks: Six to be announced on Tuesday August 29 at 3pm

