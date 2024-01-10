Golf Leaderboards: PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, LIV Golf and more

Stay up to date with the latest scores and tee times from around the world of golf with our leaderboards below.

The DP World Tour hosts its first event of the calendar year this week at the inaugural Dubai Invitational, with Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood among those in action.

The former world No 1 arrives as reigning Race to Dubai title and chasing a winning start to 2024, with the Northern Irishman in the Middle East for back-to-back DP World Tour events to begin his campaign.

Image: England's Tommy Fleetwood will tee it up at The Sentry in Hawaii

McIlroy is joined at Dubai Creek Resort by Ryder Cup team-mates Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard, while winning captain Luke Donald and four-time DP World Tour winner Adrian Meronk are also involved, with coverage live on Thursday from 7.30am on Sky Sports Golf.

The PGA Tour stays in Hawaii for the Sony Open, where Europe's Ryder Cup stars Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose are joined by the Open champion Brian Harman and former US Open winner Gary Woodland.

Image: Ludvig Åberg will be in the field for at the Sony Open

Last week's results

What happened in the majors in 2023?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the 151st Open Championship as Brian Harman claimed the Claret Jug

Brian Harman claimed victory at The Open, following on from Jon Rahm's success at The Masters, Brooks Koepka adding to his PGA Championship tally and Wyndham Clark claiming a maiden major win at the US Open.

Four of the five women's majors produced maiden champions, with Lilia Vu victorious at the Chevron Championship, Ruoning Yin securing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Allisen Corpuz the US Women's Open.

Celine Boutier stormed to an impressive breakthrough success at the Evian Championship, before Vu registered a second major title after beating Englishwoman Charley Hull to AIG Women's Open glory at Walton Heath.