 Skip to content
Live

Golf Leaderboards: PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour and more

The latest scores and tee times from the world of golf including the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, LIV Golf League and major championships - watch the best golf every week on Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 May 2024 07:07, UK

Jason Day, PGA Tour, golf (Associated Press)
Image: Jason Day is competing at the The CJ Cup Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour

Stay up to date with the latest scores and tee times from around the world of golf with our leaderboards below.

This week's leaderboards

Last week's leaderboards

What has happened in the majors so far in 2024?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the final round of The Masters as Scottie Scheffler claimed the Green Jacket at Augusta National for the second time in three years

Scottie Scheffler won The Masters, with a four-shot victory over Ludvig Åberg at Augusta National earning the world No 1 his second Green Jacket in three years.

Nelly Korda then claimed the first women's major of the year a week later, with victory at The Chevron Championship securing the American her fifth LPGA Tour triumph in a row, matching the records of Annika Sorenstam (2005) and Nancy Lopez (1978).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from day four of the The Chevron Championship in Texas as Korda claimed her second major title

Watch every men's and women's major live on Sky Sports in 2024 or stream with NOW.

Also See:

The next men's major is the PGA Championship, at Valhalla in Kentucky, from May 16-19, while the second women's major of the year is the US Open in Pennsylvania from May 30-June 2.

Trending

Men's majors in 2024

  • The Masters - April 11-14 (Winner: Scottie Scheffler)
  • PGA Championship - May 16-19
  • US Open - June 13-16
  • The 152nd Open Championship - July 18-21

Women's majors in 2024

  • Chevron Championship - April 18-21 (Winner: Nelly Korda)
  • US Women's Open - May 30-June 2
  • KPMG Women's PGA Championship - June 20-23
  • Evian Championship - July 11-14
  • AIG Women's Open - August 22-25
Golf Now logo.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

location

Enter Course, City, or Postal Code

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, F1 and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports