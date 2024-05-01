Golf Leaderboards: PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour and more

Stay up to date with the latest scores and tee times from around the world of golf with our leaderboards below.

This week's leaderboards

Last week's leaderboards

What has happened in the majors so far in 2024?

Scottie Scheffler won The Masters, with a four-shot victory over Ludvig Åberg at Augusta National earning the world No 1 his second Green Jacket in three years.

Nelly Korda then claimed the first women's major of the year a week later, with victory at The Chevron Championship securing the American her fifth LPGA Tour triumph in a row, matching the records of Annika Sorenstam (2005) and Nancy Lopez (1978).

The next men's major is the PGA Championship, at Valhalla in Kentucky, from May 16-19, while the second women's major of the year is the US Open in Pennsylvania from May 30-June 2.

Men's majors in 2024

The Masters - April 11-14 (Winner: Scottie Scheffler)

PGA Championship - May 16-19

US Open - June 13-16

The 152nd Open Championship - July 18-21

Women's majors in 2024

Chevron Championship - April 18-21 (Winner: Nelly Korda)

US Women's Open - May 30-June 2

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - June 20-23

Evian Championship - July 11-14

AIG Women's Open - August 22-25