Golf Leaderboards: PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour and more

Wednesday 1 May 2024 07:07, UK
Stay up to date with the latest scores and tee times from around the world of golf with our leaderboards below.
Scottie Scheffler won The Masters, with a four-shot victory over Ludvig Åberg at Augusta National earning the world No 1 his second Green Jacket in three years.
Nelly Korda then claimed the first women's major of the year a week later, with victory at The Chevron Championship securing the American her fifth LPGA Tour triumph in a row, matching the records of Annika Sorenstam (2005) and Nancy Lopez (1978).
The next men's major is the PGA Championship, at Valhalla in Kentucky, from May 16-19, while the second women's major of the year is the US Open in Pennsylvania from May 30-June 2.
