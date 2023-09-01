KPMG Women's Irish Open: Diksha Dagar keeps lead at Women's Irish Open after strong finish to second round

Diksha Dagar fired a three-under-par round of 69 on day two of the KPMG Women's Irish Open to lead by one shot at the halfway stage.

The Indian star held the overnight lead but didn't get off to the best start with a bogey on the first at Dromoland Castle but she recovered well and finished the day with the outright lead at 10-under-par.

The two-time LET winner sunk back-to-back birdies on five and six, before dropping another shot on 14, but finished her round in style with three birdies in her final four holes.

"Today, I struggled a little bit because I played very well yesterday," said Dagar. "I handled it very well today and finished with a respectable score of three-under.

"On the 17th hole I had a long birdie putt, I thought wow yes because I was feeling a little bad on 16 as I missed a birdie putt. I was making a target that I should finish on a respectable score of two or three-under.

"After making a birdie on 17, I had a fist pump and it made me feel confident and I attacked the flag on 18 and I had a very good putt left. The weekend is going to be a very good experience, I'm getting used to it and I'm going to feel good and stay focused."

Three players sit in a tie for second place with Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands, American Gurleen Kaur and France's Emma Grechi all on nine-under-par.

It was an excellent round of 66 on the second day for five-time LET winner Van Dam as she had one bogey and seven birdies on her scorecard.

LET rookie Kaur shot a 66 on the opening day and followed that up with a 69 on day two in Ireland.

France's Grechi also backed up her opening round of six-under with a round of three-under which included three bogeys and six birdies.

Another French player, Anne-Lise Caudal, sits in outright fifth place on eight-under-par after back-to-back rounds of 68, ahead of four players in a tie for sixth with Spain's Elena Hualde, Sweden's Lisa Pettersson and English duo Meghan MacLaren and Alice Hewson all on seven-under-par.

