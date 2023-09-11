BMW PGA Championship: Key TV times and ways to watch as Ryder Cup stars all feature at Wentworth
Who is playing in the BMW PGA Championship? When does coverage start? Ways to watch the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth live from Thursday September 14 on Sky Sports, ahead of the Ryder Cup later this month in Rome
Last Updated: 11/09/23 11:04am
The stars of Europe’s next Ryder Cup team are all in action this week at the BMW PGA Championship, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports.
All 12 of Luke Donald's side are scheduled to tee it up at Wentworth in the flagship event of the DP World Tour calendar, beginning on Thursday, ahead of trying to regain the Ryder Cup when the biennial contest takes place in Rome later this month.
Shane Lowry returns as defending champion after last year's one-shot victory, with the Irishman looking to build on an impressive week at home soil at the Horizon Irish Open and become the first player since Donald to win back-to-back BMW PGA Championship titles.
Rory McIlroy holds a commanding 2,350-point advantage over Jon Rahm at the top of the DP World Tour season-long standings as he targets Race to Dubai victory for a fifth time, with both players aiming to go one better than their joint runner-up finish in 2022.
McIlroy has already won two Rolex Series titles this season, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Genesis Scottish Open, with this week's event the fourth of five Rolex Series events on the DP World Tour schedule.
2019 champion Tyrrell Hatton, FedExCup winner Viktor Hovland and new star Ludvig Åberg are all part of a strong line-up, with Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard and Robert MacIntyre completing the Ryder Cup contingent in the field.
Sky Sports will have extended coverage from one of the highlights of the golfing calendar, with Featured Group action available from all four rounds and over 35 hours of live golf throughout the tournament.
Featured Group coverage starts at 8.30am each day on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of the full coverage beginning from midday for all four rounds. Coverage runs until 6pm from Thursday to Saturday and 5.30pm on Sunday, with extended highlights also available each day.
TV Times (on Sky Sports Golf)
Thursday September 14
8.30am to 12pm - Featured Groups
12pm to 6pm - Full live coverage
Friday September 15
8.30am to 12pm - Featured Groups
12pm to 6pm - Full live coverage
Saturday September 16
8.30am to 12pm - Featured Groups
12pm to 6pm - Full live coverage
Sunday September 17
8.30am to 12pm - Featured Groups
12pm to 5.30pm - Full live coverage
What else should you know?
