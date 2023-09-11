BMW PGA Championship: Key TV times and ways to watch as Ryder Cup stars all feature at Wentworth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Europe's Ryder Cup stars are all in action at the BMW PGA Championship, the flagship event of the DP World Tour calendar, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports Golf Europe's Ryder Cup stars are all in action at the BMW PGA Championship, the flagship event of the DP World Tour calendar, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports Golf

The stars of Europe’s next Ryder Cup team are all in action this week at the BMW PGA Championship, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports.

All 12 of Luke Donald's side are scheduled to tee it up at Wentworth in the flagship event of the DP World Tour calendar, beginning on Thursday, ahead of trying to regain the Ryder Cup when the biennial contest takes place in Rome later this month.

Shane Lowry returns as defending champion after last year's one-shot victory, with the Irishman looking to build on an impressive week at home soil at the Horizon Irish Open and become the first player since Donald to win back-to-back BMW PGA Championship titles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the final round of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth The best of the action from the final round of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy holds a commanding 2,350-point advantage over Jon Rahm at the top of the DP World Tour season-long standings as he targets Race to Dubai victory for a fifth time, with both players aiming to go one better than their joint runner-up finish in 2022.

McIlroy has already won two Rolex Series titles this season, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Genesis Scottish Open, with this week's event the fourth of five Rolex Series events on the DP World Tour schedule.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from a dramatic final round as Rory McIlroy secured a dramatic victory over Robert MacIntyre at the Scottish Open Highlights from a dramatic final round as Rory McIlroy secured a dramatic victory over Robert MacIntyre at the Scottish Open

2019 champion Tyrrell Hatton, FedExCup winner Viktor Hovland and new star Ludvig Åberg are all part of a strong line-up, with Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard and Robert MacIntyre completing the Ryder Cup contingent in the field.

Sky Sports will have extended coverage from one of the highlights of the golfing calendar, with Featured Group action available from all four rounds and over 35 hours of live golf throughout the tournament.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Featured Group coverage starts at 8.30am each day on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of the full coverage beginning from midday for all four rounds. Coverage runs until 6pm from Thursday to Saturday and 5.30pm on Sunday, with extended highlights also available each day.

TV Times (on Sky Sports Golf)

Thursday September 14

8.30am to 12pm - Featured Groups

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

12pm to 6pm - Full live coverage

Friday September 15

8.30am to 12pm - Featured Groups

12pm to 6pm - Full live coverage

Rory McIlroy (right) and Jon Rahm (left) are the two highest-ranked players in the field at Wentworth

Saturday September 16

8.30am to 12pm - Featured Groups

12pm to 6pm - Full live coverage

Sunday September 17

8.30am to 12pm - Featured Groups

12pm to 5.30pm - Full live coverage

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Europe captain Luke Donald's 12-man Ryder Cup team is complete - meet the golfers looking to win back the trophy Team Europe captain Luke Donald's 12-man Ryder Cup team is complete - meet the golfers looking to win back the trophy

What else should you know?

Download the Sky Sports App to get news, interviews, highlights and clips, plus a dedicated blog over the final two rounds. Viewers can follow the coverage on the move via SkyGo, while non-Sky subscribers can get Sky Sports to keep up with the extensive Sky Sports Golf coverage or stream the biggest moments on NOW.

Watch the BMW PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday with Featured Groups from 8.30am ahead of full coverage from midday on Sky Sports Golf.

Live coverage from the opening day of the Ryder Cup begins on Friday September 29 from 6am on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP Tour, Ryder Cup and more with NOW.