Solheim Cup LIVE: Free stream from opening ceremony in Spain ahead of Team Europe hosting Team USA
Team Europe chase a historic third consecutive Solheim Cup victory over Team USA, but who will prevail in this year's contest at Finca Cortesin? Watch the opening day live on Friday from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 20/09/23 5:58pm
The waiting is almost over for the Solheim Cup, with this year's opening ceremony available to enjoy for free via Sky Sports' free live stream.
Suzann Pettersen captains a star-studded Team Europe at Finca Cortesin in Spain, where the hosts are chasing a third consecutive victory over Team USA after wins in both the 2019 and 2021 contests.
- Solheim Cup: Latest headlines | Ultimate guide to the 2023 Solheim Cup
- Watch the Solheim Cup and more with NOW | Best Solheim Cup moments ever
Europe boast five of the world's top 20 in their line-up, including Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier and English star Charley Hull, while Stacy Lewis' American side have two-time major champion Lilia Vu and world No 3 Nelly Korda in their line-up.
All 24 players involved in this year's event and the backroom staff will attend a special opening ceremony on Thursday at Marbella Arena, where they will be introduced to packed crowds and the pairings for Friday's opening session will be revealed.
Live Solheim Cup Golf
September 22, 2023, 12:30pm
Live on
A host of special activities are also scheduled in the ceremony, which will be live on Thursday from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event. The event will also be available - for free - on the Sky Sports website, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.
Click on the video above for a free live stream from the Solheim Cup opening ceremony!
Who will win the 2023 Solheim Cup? Watch exclusively live this September on Sky Sports! Live coverage from the opening ceremony begins at 5pm, with the opening day's play live on the Friday from 6.30am. Stream the Solheim Cup and more with NOW.