Solheim Cup LIVE: Free stream from opening ceremony in Spain ahead of Team Europe hosting Team USA

The waiting is almost over for the Solheim Cup, with this year's opening ceremony available to enjoy for free via Sky Sports' free live stream.

Suzann Pettersen captains a star-studded Team Europe at Finca Cortesin in Spain, where the hosts are chasing a third consecutive victory over Team USA after wins in both the 2019 and 2021 contests.

Stacy Lewis (left) and Suzann Pettersen (right) are the two Solheim Cup captains this year

Europe boast five of the world's top 20 in their line-up, including Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier and English star Charley Hull, while Stacy Lewis' American side have two-time major champion Lilia Vu and world No 3 Nelly Korda in their line-up.

All 24 players involved in this year's event and the backroom staff will attend a special opening ceremony on Thursday at Marbella Arena, where they will be introduced to packed crowds and the pairings for Friday's opening session will be revealed.

