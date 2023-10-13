Shriners Children's Open: Lexi Thompson two-over par on PGA Tour debut

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lexi Thompson made a commendable start on her debut appearance at the Shriners Children's Open. Lexi Thompson made a commendable start on her debut appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.

Lexi Thompson completed her first round on Friday morning with a bogey and a par to finish two-over-par 73 at the PGA Tour's Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas.

Thompson, the seventh woman to play on the PGA Tour and first to be invited since 2018, resided in a tie for 94th place heading to the second round on Friday at TPC Summerlin.

She was at one-over through 16 holes when play was suspended for the night Thursday due to darkness.

Thompson was unable to sink a 20-foot, 8-inch putt for par on the 17th hole and settled for a bogey when play resumed Friday. She then parred the final hole.

Thompson was one of 12 players who finished their first round before playing the second on Friday.

Lexi Thompson putts on the second green as she gets her round under way

Beau Hossler, still searching for his first PGA Tour win in his 174th start, held a one-stroke lead after the completion of the first round on Friday.

The 28-year-old California native shot a 9-under 62, one stroke ahead of J.T. Poston and Cameron Champ.

Hossler, who totaled eight birdies on the day, finished the front nine on a strong note, notching an eagle on the par-five ninth hole. He also finished strong, with three birdies on his last four holes, overshadowing his lone bogey on the 17th.

"It was good," Hossler said. "I felt like I did everything well. I imagine statistically I was probably gaining strokes in every department, which is obviously a good thing for my confidence moving forward.

"Got the ball in play, hit some really nice wedges to close range, which was nice, and took advantage of the par-5s and the drivable hole, which I think out here is kind of the key."

Lanto Griffin and Davis Thompson ended the day tied for fourth at 64. Griffin collected an eagle and seven birdies - including four birdies on his first seven holes. Thompson totaled seven birdies in his bogey-free day, including two on his last three holes.

Luke List, the winner of last week's Sanderson Farms Championship, was tied for sixth at 65 with Canada's Nick Taylor and Germany's Matti Schmid. List is bidding to join Lucas Glover and Viktor Hovland to win back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour this season.

Live coverage of Friday's action from the Shriners Children's Open begins at 6pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event. Stream PGA Tour golf and more on Sky Sports with NOW