Scott Jamieson boosts DP World Tour Card hopes with positive start at Qatar Masters

Scott Jamieson got off to an impressive start at the Qatar Masters

After two missed cuts at the Open de Espana and Andalucia Masters, Scott Jamieson started positively at the Qatar Masters as he bids to retain his DP World Tour Card.

In the first group out at 6am local time, Jamieson took advantage of ideal conditions to card a flawless seven-under-par 65 and share the lead with British Masters winner Daniel Hillier.

Defending champion Ewen Ferguson, fellow Scottish golfers Robert MacIntyre and Stephen Gallacher and Spain's Santiago Tarrio, also completed rounds of 66 before play was suspended temporarily due to a sandstorm engulfing Doha Golf Club.

Play resumed following a 63-minute delay but was later abandoned for the day due to the threat of lightning. Play will resume early Friday with half the field yet to complete their rounds.

Despite the disruption, Jamieson said he was "delighted" with his start after beginning the week 119th on the Race to Dubai and needing a top-50 finish to climb into the top 116 and retain his card for next season.

"It was pretty solid tee to green and I managed to hole some putts today, which has probably let me down in the last few weeks. Certainly been hitting the ball well enough to do better than I have done, but today was a different story," said Jamieson.

"The only problem about being out first is it is so humid, but you obviously get less wind and the course is a little softer as well so thankfully I was able to take advantage of that.

"There's nothing to lose any more, right? If I'm being honest, the last month or so that's maybe been the issue.

"I've been worrying about the guys around me [on the money list] and trying to just keep my neck in front. I'm on the wrong side of it now and I've got to go and get it."

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland was also in action before the day was abandoned due to weather concerns

MacIntyre, carded six birdies and no bogeys in his 66, despite having made a raft of changes after enjoying an unbeaten debut in Europe's Ryder Cup triumph in Rome.

The left-hander, who is now on his third different caddie this season and has also changed his ball and putter, said: "Last week I played well, having obviously made some changes, and everything is looking decent.

"Me and [caddie] Greg had a great run after teaming up again. I went back to the past and it worked for a wee while and it was good, but I just need that change again.

"I've also changed golf ball last week, which was a good time to do it as my new caddie Mike (Burrow) didn't know my old shots to the new shots. I'm trying o get more spin on it and last week was a great test.

"I'd been struggling a bit with the putting leading up to the Ryder Cup and didn't put my best there so I've changed my putter as well and also made a little technique change and the ball is rolling nicely."