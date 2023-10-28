Qatar Masters: Jorge Campillo takes lead into final day with Sami Valimaki, Robert MacIntyre chasing
Jorge Campillo is one ahead of Sami Valimaki with one hole of his third round remaining, while Robert MacIntyre is a further shot back in third; watch the final round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters live on Sunday from 9am on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 28/10/23 4:39pm
Jorge Campillo was the man to catch when play was suspended due to darkness during day three of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
The Spaniard, who won this event in 2020, was among the players who had to return to the course early on day three to complete their second rounds following weather issues earlier in the tournament.
Campillo reeled off four birdies in eight holes to sign for a second-round 65 before making four more on the front nine in round three to hit the front. Further gains at the 10th and 16th took Campillo to 16 under par and he safely parred the 17th just as the hooter sounded at 4.47pm local time due to fading light.
- Latest golf leaderboards | DP World Tour schedule
- Golf live on Sky Sports - What to watch live this week
- Stream all your favourite sports - including golf - with NOW
The 37-year-old, who carded 10 birdies and no bogeys in 25 holes on Saturday, will resume one shot ahead of Sami Valimaki when he returns to play the final hole of his third round on Sunday morning.
Live DP World Tour Golf
October 29, 2023, 8:00am
Live on
Valimaki signed for a third successive 67, finishing his third round with a birdie at the 18th in near-darkness to move to 15 under, while Scottish Ryder Cup star Robert MacIntyre is a single shot further back with two holes of his round still to go.
"On the course, I've been dealing with the tiredness in the afternoon with the really early morning and how the wind has been changing," Valimaki said. "It turned around quite a bit today, almost on every hole. I'll try to win the tournament, it has been a long time, so hopefully I'll get back in the circle."
Scott Jamieson is among those another stroke back after firing eight birdies in his final 10 holes on Saturday to give his chances of keeping his DP World Tour card an enormous boost. Jamieson came into the final event of the regular season 119th on the Race to Dubai rankings and needs a good result to squeeze into the top 116.
Play will resume at 7.40am on Sunday, with the final round being played under a two-tee start.
Watch the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Sunday from 9am on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more with NOW.