RSM Classic: Ludvig Åberg holds one stroke lead at halfway stage of PGA Tour season finale

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from round two of the RSM Classic in Georgia. Highlights from round two of the RSM Classic in Georgia.

Ludvig Åberg fired a six-under 64 in his second round to take a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the RSM Classic, the PGA Tour season finale.

The 24-year-old Swede is 11 under through 36 holes, holding a narrow advantage over Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder and Eric Cole.

Åberg, who received his card this summer through the PGA Tour University program and impressed as a rookie during Europe's Ryder Cup win last month, is seeking his first win on tour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland set a Ryder Cup record as they thrashed Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka with a 9&7 win on day two. Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland set a Ryder Cup record as they thrashed Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka with a 9&7 win on day two.

Åberg, who has already tasted success on the DP World Tour at the European Masters in Switzerland earlier this year, said the speed of his ascent has somewhat surprised him.

"I know my capabilities and I know my strengths," Åberg said following his round. "But also, to think I'd be able to do it this quickly, probably not. It's been so much fun.

"I still pinch myself in the morning whenever I wake up that I actually get to do this for a living, but it's really cool and I'm looking forward to a bunch of years ahead of me."

Ludvig Åberg is eyeing a first win on the PGA Tour

Åberg has remained bogey-free through two rounds, one played at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside course and one at its Plantation course.

Åberg's 64 came at Seaside, where he birdied three holes on each side, finishing off with a birdie putt at the par-four 18th hole.

Regarding his hopes for a maiden PGA Tour win over the weekend, Åberg added: "There's no guarantees, but if I keep doing what I'm doing today, I like my chances."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ludvig Aberg almost holed his tee shot on the par-three fourth hole during the Saturday foursomes session at the Ryder Cup in Rome. Ludvig Aberg almost holed his tee shot on the par-three fourth hole during the Saturday foursomes session at the Ryder Cup in Rome.

Cole and McCarthy played Seaside on Friday and shot 66 and 67, respectively. Ryder rocketed into the tie for second with a seven-under 65 at Plantation.

Ryder entered the week at 60th in the FedEx Cup Fall series with only one tournament to go. Finishing in the top 60 would give him and others a berth into two signature events this winter, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Austin Eckroat (68 at Seaside), Peter Kuest (66 at Seaside), Tyler Duncan (65 at Plantation), Matt Kuchar (68 at Plantation) and Ben Kohles (67 at Plantation) are tied at nine under.

Watch the third round of the RSM Classic via the red button on Sky Sports Golf from 6pm on Saturday. Stream all your favourite sports - including golf - with NOW