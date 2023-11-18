Ludvig Åberg pushing for first PGA Tour win after retaining lead at RSM Classic with nine-under third round

Ludvig Åberg's nine-under 61 at the RSM Classic featured seven birdies and an eagle

​​​​​Ludvig Åberg shot a blemish-free nine-under-par third round to retain a one-stroke lead at the RSM Classic in Georgia as he chases a first win on the PGA Tour.

The Swede, part of the victorious European Ryder Cup team in Rome earlier this autumn, registered seven birdies and an eagle at Sea Island Resort, picking up six shots in five holes during a sizzling end to his day.

Åberg made gains at 13 and 14 - the latter after chipping in from 75 feet - eagled 15 and then recorded back-to-back birdies at 16 and 17 before parring 18 to leave himself on 20 under par for the tournament.

The 24-year-old - who has not dropped a shot in 54 holes this week - is a stroke clear of American Eric Cole.

He said: "I stayed patient and luckily it paid off. I felt like I was striking the ball well. I was hitting the fairways, apart from 14. I took advantage of a little bit easier conditions."

Åberg claimed his first DP World Tour trophy at the Omega European Masters in September, just months after turning professional, and also has two previous victories on the Swedish Golf Tour, both in 2020.

Cole matched Åberg's nine-under 61 on Saturday, albeit that his round was not bogey-free as he dropped a shot at his fourth hole.

Cole - who, like Åberg, is hunting his maiden PGA Tour victory - was one over after five on the day but then secured eight birdies and an eagle across his next 13 holes.

Mackenzie Hughes, the 2016 RSM Classic champion, shot the round of the day, firing a 10-under 60 with eight birdies and an eagle, missing out on a 59 as he was only able to par his final hole.

The Canadian is two shots behind leader Åberg on 18 under, with Tyler Duncan, the 2019 champion, fourth on 17 under par after an eight-under 62.

Hughes' fellow Canadian Adam Svensson won the RSM Classic in 2022.

