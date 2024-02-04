LIV Golf League: Joaquin Niemann two ahead in Mayakoba after two-shot penalty with Jon Rahm chasing

Joaquin Niemann takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the LIV Golf League’s season opener in Mayakoka, with Masters champion Jon Rahm in contention on debut.

Niemann followed a stunning opening-round 59 with a one-under 70 in windy conditions at El Camaleon, mixing four birdies with three bogeys.

The Chilean led by four strokes on 13 under following Saturday's play but then incurred a two-shot penalty after he was deemed to have played from the wrong place on his 13th hole after a drop from the cart path.

Niemann's score on that hole was subsequently changed from a five to a seven, leaving him on 11 under for the tournament and two clear of nine-under pair Rahm and Dean Burmester.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sergio Garcia is a further two shots back in fourth with reigning PGA champion Brooks Koepka among the group in tied-fifth on five under.

"The course was playing a lot tougher," Niemann said. "That wind was tricky. It never stopped since the first tee. I knew it was going to be a tough day. I got a few bad holes where I was able to kind of bring it back, but overall I'm still happy the way I played and the way I'm still hitting the ball."

Burmester - already a two-time winner on the DP World Tour this season - started and finished his round with bogeys but registered seven birdies in an five-under 66, with Rahm also within four of the lead after a second-round 67.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rahm, who only joined the Saudi-backed circuit in December and captains the new Legion XIII team, also recovered from an early bogey to make five birdies and stay in the hunt to make a winning start to his LIV Golf career.

"Fantastic day on a much tougher golf course," Rahm said. "Much tougher conditions, a lot windier, where in a place with fairways this narrow I managed to keep it in. I played really well tee to green and it was a great day."

Image: Rahm is making his first appearance in the LIV Golf League since joining in the off-season

Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and more on NOW.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel.

Find out more here...

Image: Joaquin Niemann is looking for his first worldwide victory since he won the Australian Open in December