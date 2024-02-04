LIV Golf League: Joaquin Niemann two ahead in Mayakoba after two-shot penalty with Jon Rahm chasing

Masters champion Jon Rahm sits two strokes back in tied-second on his LIV Golf League debut; Joaquin Niemann - who carded a '59 round' on day one - remains top of the leaderboard but sees four-shot lead cut to two after incurring penalty
Joaquin Niemann takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the LIV Golf League’s season opener in Mayakoka, with Masters champion Jon Rahm in contention on debut.
Niemann followed a stunning opening-round 59 with a one-under 70 in windy conditions at El Camaleon, mixing four birdies with three bogeys.
The Chilean led by four strokes on 13 under following Saturday's play but then incurred a two-shot penalty after he was deemed to have played from the wrong place on his 13th hole after a drop from the cart path.
Niemann's score on that hole was subsequently changed from a five to a seven, leaving him on 11 under for the tournament and two clear of nine-under pair Rahm and Dean Burmester.
Sergio Garcia is a further two shots back in fourth with reigning PGA champion Brooks Koepka among the group in tied-fifth on five under.
"The course was playing a lot tougher," Niemann said. "That wind was tricky. It never stopped since the first tee. I knew it was going to be a tough day. I got a few bad holes where I was able to kind of bring it back, but overall I'm still happy the way I played and the way I'm still hitting the ball."
Burmester - already a two-time winner on the DP World Tour this season - started and finished his round with bogeys but registered seven birdies in an five-under 66, with Rahm also within four of the lead after a second-round 67.
Rahm, who only joined the Saudi-backed circuit in December and captains the new Legion XIII team, also recovered from an early bogey to make five birdies and stay in the hunt to make a winning start to his LIV Golf career.
"Fantastic day on a much tougher golf course," Rahm said. "Much tougher conditions, a lot windier, where in a place with fairways this narrow I managed to keep it in. I played really well tee to green and it was a great day."
