 Skip to content

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Wyndham Clark declared winner after three rounds with final round wiped out by storm

Wyndham Clark has won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am after strong winds prevented a final round; he shot a course record in his third round with a 12-under-par 60; The PGA Tour continues on Thursday with the Waste Management Phoenix Open, live on Sky Sports Golf from 3.30pm

Monday 5 February 2024 12:37, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from Pebble Beach Links in California..

Wyndham Clark has been declared the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after extensive wind and rain forced the PGA Tour to cancel the final day of play.

The 30-year-old American was six shots behind before hitting a course record 12-under-par 60 on Saturday to finish on 17 under, one ahead of Sweden's Ludvig Åberg.

Matthieu Pavon, the winner of last week's Farmers Insurance Open, claimed third place on 15 under, with Thomas Detry and Mark Hubbard a further shot back in tied-fourth.

Wyndham Clark gestures after making a birdie putt on the 18th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Image: Wyndham Clark's win is his third PGA Tour title and first since his US Open success last summer

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Tom Hoge finished four shots back in a share of fifth place.

Strong wind and rain had postponed the final round to Monday, but a statement from the PGA Tour late on Sunday said after consulting the Monterey County emergency authorities and out of an "abundance of caution" for spectators and players, there would be no further play.

Trending

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The statement read: "The storm affecting the Monterey Peninsula throughout the day Sunday is forecast to continue into the early hours of Monday with very strong winds.

"Although conditions are forecast to improve through the morning Monday, after consultation with Monterey County emergency authorities, who have implemented a Shelter in Place order until early tomorrow morning for the greater Pebble Beach community, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all constituents, there will be no play on Monday.

Also See:

"Therefore, in accordance with the PGA Tour Regulations the tournament results will be final through the conclusion of 54 holes."

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In a press conference call on Sunday, Clark said: "It's pretty surreal right now. It's maybe not the way you dream of winning.

"With that said, a lot of us yesterday had, not that we knew, but we definitely had this outside shot and thinking that maybe this is our last round."

It was Clark's third win in nine months after winning his first major at the US Open last year.

Live PGA Tour Golf

Thursday 8th February 3:00pm

The PGA Tour continues on Thursday with the Waste Management Phoenix Open, live on Sky Sports Golf from 3.30pm. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and more on NOW.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

Sky Sports WhatsApp channel
Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel.

Find out more here...

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, AFCON, Super Bowl, tennis, darts and more