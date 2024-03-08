LPGA Tour: Sarah Schmelzel and Narin An share lead on crowded leaderboard at Blue Bay LPGA

American Sarah Schmelzel shot a 69 to take a share of the lead after two rounds of the Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan Island, China, on Friday.

South Korea’s Narin An fired the day's low round of 65 to join Schmelzel on nine under par 135 at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course as the duo topped a crowded leaderboard.

South Korean Hye-Jin Choi (69 on Friday) is third on eight under, and China's Ruixin Lui (71) and Australia's Minjee Lee (72) sit tied for fourth at seven under. Lee, who is making only her second start on the LPGA Tour this year, was the leader following a first-round 65 after she picked up seven birdies without dropping a shot.

In a four-way tie for sixth at six under are Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow (68), Australia’s Lydia Ko (70) and American pair Bailey Tardy (70) and Lucy Li (71).

An, starting at the 10th, recorded three birdies on the back nine, then birdied the first through to the fifth after making the turn. A bogey on the eighth left her seven under on the day, and her 65 tied the 18-hole tournament scoring record.

Schmelzel played the first 11 holes at even par, then had three consecutive birdies from the 12th.

Choi carded two bogeys and five birdies, including four birdies in five holes from the 14th. Over two rounds, she leads the field with 13 total birdies.

Defending champion Gaby Lopez followed her opening-round 71 with a 72 and is tied for 26th at one under for the tournament.

"I didn't really change much of my process from the first round to today's round, and same goes for the weekend,” said Schmelzel, who record her first top-10 finish of the season last week in Singapore at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

“You know, just trying to put one foot in front of the other, really manage the golf course. With the greens and everything, just trying to really minimise mistakes.

"It's nice to see the prep work and the game plan pay off so far, and just looking forward to seeing how it holds up over the weekend."

