The Players 2024: Full groupings and tee times for the second round at TPC Sawgrass in Florida

Monday 11 March 2024 21:04, UK
Groupings and tee times for the second round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
USA unless stated; All times GMT
1140 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid
1151 Denny McCarthy, Matt NeSmith, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
1202 Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu
1213 Grayson Murray, Seamus Power (Irl), Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1224 Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace (Eng), Adam Svensson (Can)
1235 Nico Echavarria (Col), J.T Poston, Harris English
1246 Davis Riley, Corey Conners (Can), J.J Spaun
1257 Luke List, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young
1308 Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Andrew Putnam
1319 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
1330 Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren (Eng)
1341 Chan Kim, David Skinns (Eng), Jimmy Stanger
1645 Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith (Can), Taylor Montgomery
1656 Michel Kim, Aaron Rai (Eng), Carl Yuan (Chn)
1707 Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Min Woo Lee
1718 Jason Day (Aus), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Matt Kuchar
1729 Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1740 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jordan Spieth
1751 Ludvig Aberg (Swe), Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott (Aus)
1802 Nick Taylor (Can), Tom Kim (Kor), Justin Rose (Eng)
1813 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd
1824 C.T Pan (Tpe), Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1835 Martin Laird (Sco), Justin Suh, Greyson Sigg
1846 Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles
1140 Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu (Twn)
1151 Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley
1202 Cam Davis (Aus), Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1213 Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Nick Dunlap
1224 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Max Homa
1235 Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
1246 Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman
1257 Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1308 Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia
1319 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), S.H Kim (Kor), Andrew Novak
1330 Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall (Eng)
1341 Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki (Fin)
1645 Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair
1656 Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor (Eng), Carson Young
1707 Alex Noren (Swe), Thomas Detry (Bel), Joseph Bramlett
1718 Camilo Villegas (Col), Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge
1729 Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk
1740 Vincent Norrman (Swe), Sepp Straka (Aut), Chez Reavie
1751 Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker
1802 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings
1813 Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im (Kor), Webb Simpson
1824 Keegan Bradley, K.H Lee (Kor), Adam Hadwin (Can)
1835 David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander
1846 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatune (Jpn)
