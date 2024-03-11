 Skip to content

The Players 2024: Full groupings and tee times for the second round at TPC Sawgrass in Florida

Scottie Scheffler defends his title and Rory McIlroy chases a first win of the PGA Tour season; watch the second round of The Players on Friday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf, with extra feeds and marquee groups live on the red button

Monday 11 March 2024 21:04, UK

There's not long to wait until the 50th edition of The Players, with coverage live on Thursday from 11.30am on Sky Sports

Groupings and tee times for the second round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

USA unless stated; All times GMT

Starting at Hole One

1140 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid

1151 Denny McCarthy, Matt NeSmith, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1202 Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu

1213 Grayson Murray, Seamus Power (Irl), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1224 Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace (Eng), Adam Svensson (Can)

Ahead of the 50th anniversary of The Players Championship, take a look at some of the best moments from the historic tournament.

1235 Nico Echavarria (Col), J.T Poston, Harris English

1246 Davis Riley, Corey Conners (Can), J.J Spaun

1257 Luke List, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young

1308 Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Andrew Putnam

1319 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

1330 Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren (Eng)

1341 Chan Kim, David Skinns (Eng), Jimmy Stanger

1645 Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith (Can), Taylor Montgomery

1656 Michel Kim, Aaron Rai (Eng), Carl Yuan (Chn)

1707 Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Min Woo Lee

1718 Jason Day (Aus), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Matt Kuchar

1729 Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1740 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jordan Spieth

Rory McIlroy looks back through his 'rocky history' with the PGA Tour's most iconic tournament, The Players Championship.

1751 Ludvig Aberg (Swe), Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott (Aus)

1802 Nick Taylor (Can), Tom Kim (Kor), Justin Rose (Eng)

1813 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd

1824 C.T Pan (Tpe), Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1835 Martin Laird (Sco), Justin Suh, Greyson Sigg

1846 Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles

Starting at Hole 10

1140 Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu (Twn)

1151 Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley

1202 Cam Davis (Aus), Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

1213 Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Nick Dunlap

1224 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Max Homa

1235 Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

We hear from some of the biggest names in golf to discuss why there's never been a back-to-back winner of The Players Championship.

1246 Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman

1257 Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1308 Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

1319 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), S.H Kim (Kor), Andrew Novak

1330 Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall (Eng)

1341 Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki (Fin)

Ahead of the 2024 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, we take a look at every televised hole-in-one at the iconic 17th hole, one of the most famous holes on the PGA Tour.

1645 Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair

1656 Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor (Eng), Carson Young

1707 Alex Noren (Swe), Thomas Detry (Bel), Joseph Bramlett

1718 Camilo Villegas (Col), Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge

1729 Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk

1740 Vincent Norrman (Swe), Sepp Straka (Aut), Chez Reavie

1751 Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker

1802 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings

1813 Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im (Kor), Webb Simpson

1824 Keegan Bradley, K.H Lee (Kor), Adam Hadwin (Can)

1835 David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander

1846 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatune (Jpn)

When is The Players live on Sky?

Sky Sports Golf will once again be the home of The Players in 2024, with nearly 60 hours of live coverage during tournament week and a host of extra content available for you to enjoy. Live coverage begins on Thursday at 11.30am.

Bonus coverage will be available via the red button for all four tournament rounds, with featured groups and bonus marquee groups there to enjoy every day alongside a special featured holes feed.

Watch The Players live from March 14-17 live on Sky Sports. Stream the PGA Tour and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.

