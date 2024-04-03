Justin Thomas splits from caddie Jim 'Bones' McKay a week out from The Masters at Augusta National

Justin Thomas has announced a split from caddie Jim 'Bones' McKay just over a week before The Masters at Augusta National.

McKay began working with Thomas in late 2021 and was on the American's bag when he won the second of his two PGA Championship titles in 2022.

Thomas has not lifted a trophy since and missed the cut in three of the four majors in 2023, only making the weekend at the PGA Championship before finishing in a share of 65th place.

Writing on social media, Thomas - who has not confirmed who will caddie for him at The Masters from April 11 - said: "While incredibly difficult for me to say, Bones and I have parted ways.

"I'm going to be forever thankful for him joining me on the bag in 2021.

"The things we've been able to accomplish together - the PGA Championship in 2022, the Presidents Cup, the Ryder Cups were all unforgettable experiences.

"His wisdom on and off the course has been a blessing during a tough stretch of my career and he was there every step of the way.

"I know there are great things coming for both of us down the road. I wish him the best of luck and will always count him and his family amongst my friends."

Thomas, whose loss of form also saw him miss out on the season-ending Tour Championship in 2023, began this year with back-to-back top-10 finishes, at The American Express and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, before a tie for 12th at the WM Phoenix Open.

However, he has missed the cut in two of his last four tournaments on the PGA Tour and finished tied for 64th in his most recent outing at the Valspar Championship in March.

