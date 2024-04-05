Valero Texas Open: Rory McIlroy six shots behind leader Akshay Bhatia as Masters preparations continue

Rory McIlroy failed to make ground on leader Akshay Bhatia with a second-round two-under-par 70 at the Valero Texas Open.

McIlroy started the day with a birdie before reeling off five straight pars until being pegged back by a bogey at the 16th.



His second birdie of the day came in bizarre fashion at the 18th. McIlroy's wayward approach shot struck a fan in the stands, but the 34-year-old made the most of the free drop before sinking a long-range putt.

McIlroy then went bogey free across his back nine to keep himself in the hunt, but remains six strokes behind leader Bhatia, who sits on 11 under.

McIlroy had entered the day three under as he looks to find something close to top form heading into The Masters at Augusta.

"I just keep grinding away," McIlroy said. "I've only made one bogey over two days, which I'm really pleased with. Would have been nice to make a few more birdies, but pretty happy with the last two days."

Bhatia sits five shots clear of the field after Denny McCarthy bogeyed the par-five 18th to finish a round of 70 and drop into a tie for second at six under with Russell Henley (69) and Brendon Todd (72).

Bhatia, 22, could qualify for his first major if he turns in a strong weekend. The Texas Open champion will receive the final berth into next week's Masters, if not already qualified.

Starting his day on the back nine, Bhatia opened birdie-bogey and picked up another bogey at the par-four 15th hole after three-putting from 57 feet. But a birdie at the par-five second got him back on the right track.

Image: Akshay Bhatia holds a five shot lead at the top after two rounds of play

He followed a nine-foot birdie putt at the par-three seventh with a stellar save at the par-five eighth, where he got out of a greenside bunker on his third shot and made a five-footer for birdie.

"It was stressful, for sure, wasn't my best stuff," Bhatia said of his round. "I felt like I struggled a lot off the tee today, golf swing didn't feel great with any of the longer stuff, but iron play was still phenomenal, wedges were good, made some nice putts."

Webb Simpson (67) and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood (69) are part of a tie for sixth at four under. Jordan Spieth bounced back from a 73 with a Friday 68 to get to three under, tied for 10th.

Notable names missing the cut of one over par include Matt Kuchar (three over), Rickie Fowler (four over) and Tom Kim of South Korea (seven over).

Man Utd fan McIlroy nervous for Liverpool clash

Rory McIlroy, a Manchester United fan, gave an honest assessment ahead of his side's clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"I'm not full of confidence for Sunday. We got a 0-0 draw at Anfield in December and I actually went to that game," said McIlroy.

"We lost to Chelsea on Thursday, I really hope we get some sort of result on Sunday but I'm not too confident."

