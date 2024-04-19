RBC Heritage: Rory McIlroy four shots back after round two as Ludvig Åberg and Scottie Scheffler chase leaders

Rory McIlroy is four shots back after round two of the RBC Heritage with Masters runner-up Ludvig Åberg just one off the lead and Augusta National champion Scottie Scheffler only three adrift.

McIlroy recorded a blemish-free Friday in South Carolina, making one birdie on his front nine and two more coming home as he shot a three-under 68 to advance to seven under and sit in a tie for 12th.

Åberg - who finished four shots behind Scheffler at Augusta on Sunday in his first major appearance - carded a second straight five-under 66, with four of his five birdies coming across his last six holes.

The Swede is now at 10 under for the event and just a stroke behind the four co-leaders - 2023 Ryder Cup team-mate Sepp Straka, two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge and J.T. Poston.

Scheffler said he was "tired" after shooting a two-under 69 on the opening day, a round which included a double bogey, but appeared refreshed a day later as he made six birdies in a flawless 65 to move to eight under and inside the top 10 at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Åberg: This kind of golf makes me excited

Åberg said: "I'd like to think that I'm young and I'm able to handle [how mentally draining The Masters can be] but obviously last week was a lot, a lot went through my mind.

Image: Ludvig Åberg's second successive five-under 66 has him just one shot of the pace in South Carolina

"You can't really relax playing Augusta National in those conditions so naturally I'm going to be a little bit tired, a little bit fatigued, but we've got two more rounds to go and my focus is right here.

"This is one of the tournaments I've seen on TV for a very long time - the golf course is very iconic, and this kind of golf makes me excited. It's a little bit more placing, a little bit more strategy."

Hoge recorded the joint-best round of the day with his seven-under matching that of Xander Schauffele, who rebounded from a one-over 72 on Thursday to move to six under for the event.

Åberg is joined on 10 under by Mackenzie Hughes and Patrick Rodgers, with Ireland's Seamus Power alongside McIlroy in the group of players on seven under.

Defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick is one shot further back on six under after a five-under 66 in the no-cut tournament.

At the second PGA Tour event taking place this week - the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic - Wesley Bryan leads on 15 under with fellow American Justin Lower a shot behind.

