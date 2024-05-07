Will Hopkins wins Lytham Trophy while Kris Kim, Nellie Ong and Sadie Adams all taste success

Kris Kim was not the only English youngster to enjoy success at the weekend with Will Hopkins, Nellie Ong and Sadie Adams all impressing.

Hopkins continued his superb start to the year by holding his nerve to win The Lytham Trophy in a three-hole play-off as he made a birdie on the second after hitting a 185-yard approach to five feet.

The 24-year-old said: "I had a very shaky third round. I had to dig deep just to shoot three-over. I sat with a sandwich and just told myself to go back to the basics of breathing, routine and rhythm. I reminded myself that Royal Lytham isn't a golf course you can take on. I said: 'Stay patient and let the opportunities come to you.'

"I hit a three-wood to eight feet [on the seventh] and that's when I knew I was playing well. As I walked to the 11th green, I saw a leaderboard and suddenly I knew I had a chance."

Jamie van Wyk, Daniel Hayes, Ben Bolton and Zach Chegwidden all finished in the top 10.

Elsewhere, Ong finally got her just rewards at the Welsh Women's Open Stroke Play Championship, firing seven birdies on the third and final day to finish on 11 under.

At the Fairhaven Trophy girls' event, Adams battled brilliantly to shoot level-par over the course of four rounds to finish one shot ahead of Ellie Lichtenhein.

Kim stole the headlines after becoming the youngest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour in 11 years after a birdie at the last saw him get through to the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas with a shot to spare.

At 16 years and seven months he became the youngest player to make the cut on tour since 14-year-old Guan Tianlang at the 2013 Masters.

He said: "It's been a bit of a blur, everyone's been so supportive and it's been great. I feel like I did well to make the cut but slightly underdid it at the weekend but I'm happy with how I played.

"Playing in front of the fans has been really good and makes me want to come back even more. I feel very proud especially considering the work I've done over the winter and throughout my life, I feel like it's paying off. I've definitely got to work on my stamina. I've got to watch what I eat and train better, and eat more on the course."