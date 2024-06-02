US Women's Open: Former champion Minjee Lee in share of lead going into final round

Australia's Minjee Lee, Thailand's Wichanee Meechai and America's Andrea Lee all hold a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the US Women's Open.

The Australian carded an eagle, three birdies and a bogey on Saturday to join the other co-leaders on five under par.

Speaking after her round of 66, Minjee Lee said: "I tried to just keep it pretty calm, and I just tried to be patient out there.

"I feel like my game has been trending. I feel like it has been coming together for the moment I am in right now."

Andrea Lee overcame a few early mistakes to keep herself in the hunt with a bogey-free back nine, while Meechai, the only player to manage six under par at any point during the first three rounds, gave up two strokes late to card a one-under 69 for the day.

Japan's Hinako Shibuno shot seven birdies to keep herself in the hunt on three under, while her compatriot Yuka Saso - the only other player to shoot below par through three rounds - is a shot further back.

Image: Minjee Lee reacts after finishing the 15th hole during the third round (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Minjee Lee began the day three shots adrift but propelled herself into contention for a third major title.

"I thought the course was set up really well for moving day, round three," she said. "There was a lot of opportunities for birdie out there.

"I just tried to stick to my game plan, tried to make birdies, and just stayed in the moment."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nelly Korda had a nightmare start at the US Women's Open, with an LPGA career-high score of 10 on the par-three 12th hole during her opening round, for a disastrous septuple bogey

Lee will be looking to take the US Open title back that she won in 2022 and the favourite going into the tournament has already fallen by the wayside.

World number one Nelly Korda failed to make the cut on a course where just five players are under par through three rounds.

