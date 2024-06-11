US Open 2024 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for second round at Pinehurst

Wyndham Clark is defending US Open champion and Xander Schauffele chases back-to-back major wins after victory at the PGA Championship; Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler all feature; Watch the second round live on Friday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf
Tuesday 11 June 2024 18:48, UK
Groupings and tee times for the second round of the 124th US Open, held Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Scottie Scheffler arrives as pre-tournament favourite after five wins in his last eight PGA Tour starts, including a second title in three years at The Masters, with the world No 1 handed a star-studded threeball alongside Rory McIlroy new major champion Xander Schauffele.
Sky Sports will show extended coverage from all four rounds of the third men's major of the year, with all the action from the second round live on Friday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.
All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs
1145 Grant Forrest (Sco), Greyson Sigg (x) Wells Williams
1156 Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson (Can)
1207 Beau Hossler, Victor Perez (Fra), Adam Schenk
1218 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Nick Taylor (Can)
1229 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Tom Hoge
1240 Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1251 Peter Malnati, JT Poston, Sepp Straka (Aut)
1302 Jake Knapp, Gordon Sargent (x), Cameron Young
1313 Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Adam Scott (Aus)
1324 Benjamin James (x), Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy
1335 Frankie Capan, Luke Clanton (x), Andrew Svoboda
1346 Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (Sgp) (x), Brandon Wu
1357 Otto Black, Chris Naegel, Joey Vrzich
1730 Rico Hoey (Phi), Matteo Manassero (Ita), Tom McKibbin (NIrl)
1741 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Seamus Power (Irl)
1752 SH Kim (Kor), Justin Lower, Tim Widing (Swe)
1803 Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Cameron Smith (Aus)
1814 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris
1825 Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley, Matt Kuchar
1836 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson
1847 Justin Rose (Eng), Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland
1858 Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox (Nzl), David Puig (Esp)
1909 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari (Ita)
1920 Cameron Davis (Aus), Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk (Pol)
1931 Zac Blair, Aaron Rai (Eng), Davis Thompson
1942 Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell (Eng), Ashton McCulloch (Can)
1145 Brandon Thompson (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus), Brendan Valdes (x)
1156 Sam Bairstow (Eng), Santiago De la Fuente (Mex) (x), Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (Esp)
1207 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore
1218 Jason Day (Aus), Harris English, Tom Kim (Kor)
1229 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
1240 Wyndham Clark, Nick Dunlap, Brian Harman
1251 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Jon Rahm (Esp), Jordan Spieth
1302 Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1313 Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
1324 Alexander Noren (Swe), Taylor Pendrith (Can), Brendon Todd
1335 Jackson Buchanan (x), Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry (Bel)
1346 Gunnar Broin (x), Maxwell Moldovan, Taisei Shimuzu (Jpn)
1357 John Chin, Sung Kang (Kor), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn)
1730 Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister, Michael McGowan
1741 Parker Bell (x), Frederik Kjettrup (Den), Christopher Petefish
1752 Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis (Rsa), Omar Morales (Mex) (x)
1803 Corey Conners (Can), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1814 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1825 Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas
1836 Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin (Can), Phil Mickelson
1847 Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Min Woo Lee (Aus), Sahith Theegala
1858 Sungjae Im (Kor), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
1909 Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Robert Rock (Eng), Neal Shipley (x)
1920 Stewart Hagestad (x), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Mac Meissner
1931 Jim Herman, Bryan Kim, Isaiah Salinda
1942 Colin Prater (x), Charles Reiter, Carson Schaake
Who will win the third men's major of the year? Watch the US Open live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the second round begins on Friday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with NOW.