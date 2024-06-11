US Open 2024 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for second round at Pinehurst

Groupings and tee times for the second round of the 124th US Open, held Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Scottie Scheffler arrives as pre-tournament favourite after five wins in his last eight PGA Tour starts, including a second title in three years at The Masters, with the world No 1 handed a star-studded threeball alongside Rory McIlroy new major champion Xander Schauffele.

Sky Sports will show extended coverage from all four rounds of the third men's major of the year, with all the action from the second round live on Friday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.

All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs

Starting at Hole One

1145 Grant Forrest (Sco), Greyson Sigg (x) Wells Williams

1156 Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson (Can)

1207 Beau Hossler, Victor Perez (Fra), Adam Schenk

1218 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Nick Taylor (Can)

1229 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Tom Hoge

1240 Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1251 Peter Malnati, JT Poston, Sepp Straka (Aut)

1302 Jake Knapp, Gordon Sargent (x), Cameron Young

1313 Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Adam Scott (Aus)

1324 Benjamin James (x), Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy

1335 Frankie Capan, Luke Clanton (x), Andrew Svoboda

1346 Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (Sgp) (x), Brandon Wu

1357 Otto Black, Chris Naegel, Joey Vrzich

1730 Rico Hoey (Phi), Matteo Manassero (Ita), Tom McKibbin (NIrl)

1741 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Seamus Power (Irl)

1752 SH Kim (Kor), Justin Lower, Tim Widing (Swe)

1803 Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Cameron Smith (Aus)

1814 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris

1825 Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley, Matt Kuchar

1836 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson

1847 Justin Rose (Eng), Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

1858 Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox (Nzl), David Puig (Esp)

1909 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari (Ita)

1920 Cameron Davis (Aus), Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk (Pol)

1931 Zac Blair, Aaron Rai (Eng), Davis Thompson

1942 Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell (Eng), Ashton McCulloch (Can)

Starting at hole 10

1145 Brandon Thompson (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus), Brendan Valdes (x)

1156 Sam Bairstow (Eng), Santiago De la Fuente (Mex) (x), Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (Esp)

1207 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore

1218 Jason Day (Aus), Harris English, Tom Kim (Kor)

1229 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1240 Wyndham Clark, Nick Dunlap, Brian Harman

1251 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Jon Rahm (Esp), Jordan Spieth

1302 Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1313 Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

1324 Alexander Noren (Swe), Taylor Pendrith (Can), Brendon Todd

1335 Jackson Buchanan (x), Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry (Bel)

1346 Gunnar Broin (x), Maxwell Moldovan, Taisei Shimuzu (Jpn)

1357 John Chin, Sung Kang (Kor), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn)

1730 Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister, Michael McGowan

1741 Parker Bell (x), Frederik Kjettrup (Den), Christopher Petefish

1752 Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis (Rsa), Omar Morales (Mex) (x)

1803 Corey Conners (Can), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

1814 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1825 Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas

1836 Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin (Can), Phil Mickelson

1847 Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Min Woo Lee (Aus), Sahith Theegala

1858 Sungjae Im (Kor), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

1909 Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Robert Rock (Eng), Neal Shipley (x)

1920 Stewart Hagestad (x), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Mac Meissner

1931 Jim Herman, Bryan Kim, Isaiah Salinda

1942 Colin Prater (x), Charles Reiter, Carson Schaake

