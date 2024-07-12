Evian Championship: Charley Hull misses cut and Georgia Hall overcomes injury after rain-delayed second round

Charley Hull misses the cut but Georgia Hall overcomes injury to finish six under after rain delays at the Evian Championship.

Hull, ranked world No 9, who has three second-placed finishes at majors and nine top-10s without winning one, finished six over par, despite carding 69 for her second round.

She endured a nightmare opening round, shooting an eight-over par 79 on Thursday.

England's Georgia Hall, meanwhile, moved six shots behind early pace-setter Ayaka Furue with a four-under second round of 67.

Hall, a former Women's British Open winner in 2017, covered her first 10 holes in one over par before carding birdies on the 11th, 15th and 16th and making an eagle on the 18th.

Image: Georgia Hall has been struggling with a shoulder injury but carded an impressive four-under round of 67 on Friday

Hall, six under for the tournament, overcome a shoulder injury to play this week and said of the issue: "I was actually worse than yesterday, especially on the front nine. Just trying to make contact with the ball.

"So I'm just thrilled with the way I'm playing at the moment. I'll see the physio and try to make it better. I've got 24 hours before I tee off again, so that should be enough hopefully."

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh, who shared the lead after an opening 64, sits alongside Hall on six under after recovering from three early bogeys to birdie the eighth and ninth before play was called off as she headed round the turn.

Image: Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh led after round one of the Evian Championship

Play resumed on Saturday with 66 players completing their rounds, with Furue remaining at 12 under, matching her opening round of 65.

Stephanie Kyriacou and Patty Tavatanakit are tied for second at 10 under.

Hye-Jin Choi and Ingrid Lindblat make up the top five, at three and four back respectively, with Yu Jin Sung returning the best score of the second round, an eight-under 63.

France's Celine Boutier, the defending champion, is five under after going round in 68 on Friday, while world No 1 Nelly Korda avoided the cut at one under for the week.

